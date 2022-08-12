Watch Travis Barker Play the Drums with Kourtney Kardashian on His Lap: 'Practice Makes Perfect'

Travis Barker is showing off his multitasking skills!

On Friday, Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian gave fans another dose of PDA — but this time, the Blink-182 drummer proved he could simultaneously do what he does best.

"Practice makes perfect 🥁," Barker, 46, captioned a video on Instagram of himself playing the drums, with Kardashian, 43, kissing him and sitting on his lap in Givenchy jeans.

The Poosh founder later commented writing, "When you can't see and you're still the most 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Earlier this week, the couple shared photos from a summer getaway on social media. In a video Barker shared, he was seen trying his hand at wakesurfing as he captioned the clip, "Learn something new every day 🏄‍♂️🌊."

Later, Kardashian posted pictures of herself hanging by a boat with a scenic view of the water and mountains in the background.

"i💙lake life," the reality star wrote in the caption of the post, in which she showed off the over-the-elbow swim gloves from sister Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line.

Kardashian and Barker are spending their first summer as a married couple after the pair tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in May.

Last month, Barker returned to the stage in his first public performance after being hospitalized for "life-threatening" pancreatitis in late June.

The musician surprised the crowd at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles while joining pal Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour. Kardashian was also in attendance at the event to support her husband.

A week before the performance, Barker and Kardashian updated fans on his wellbeing and the reality TV star said she was "so grateful to God for healing my husband." She also said she was grateful to their fans' prayers and the specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles "for taking such wonderful care" of them.

He has since updated his Instagram followers that he is doing "much better" and has been photographed walking outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California.