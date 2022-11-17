Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'

Travis Barker said that filming the proposal — which later aired on The Kardashians — was mother-in-law Kris Jenner's request

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 12:15 PM

Travis Barker is opening up about his decision to film his beachfront proposal to wife Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer, 47, popped the question in October 2021, just months after he and Kardashian, 43, went public as a couple after years of friendship.

The proposal took place on the beach in Santa Barbara, California, and later aired in an episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians.

Barker revealed in a new interview with GQ that having the cameras on hand for the special moment was mother-in-law Kris Jenner's idea — and that he only agreed under one condition.

"I can't see one camera, and Kourtney cannot see one camera," Barker insisted.(Hidden GoPros eventually got the job done.)

The pair then tied the knot at a Santa Monica courthouse in May and later celebrated with a larger, more elaborate wedding in Portofino, Italy later that month.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Barker is no stranger to reality TV, as he and ex-wife Shanna Moakler once opened the doors of their home to MTV for the show Meet the Barkers, which aired for two seasons from 2005 to 2006.

Still, times have changed for the drummer, who told GQ that he was overwhelmed by the experience.

"There were cameras placed throughout my house. There were people living at my house," he said. "It was insane, y'know. And it wasn't really for me, at that level—it was too much."

Now, with Kardashian, his filming schedule is much more lax, and mostly revolves around when his Poosh founder wife wants him involved.

"The only time I really film with Kourt is when she asks me to, and I'm only around for some of it," he said. "She'll be like, 'Hey, by the way, we're filming today,' and I'm like, 'Okay, cool"—it doesn't change how I act or what I dress like, you know what I mean?"

The rocker is staying plenty busy when he's not on camera — Blink-182 announced a new album and upcoming world tour in October that'll reunite Barker and Mark Hoppus with longtime bandmate Tom DeLonge, who left the group in 2015.

The album's first single, "Edging," was released alongside the announcement.

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker for Making Life 'More Enjoyable' amid Stressful Met Gala Moment
Headline: Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck9TOBDvl_I/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday
travis barker, kourtney kardashian
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 1st Anniversary of Husband Travis Barker's Proposal with Throwbacks
Rebel Wilson Reveals She Secretly Filmed Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Romantic Proposal Recreation
Rebel Wilson Shares Video of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Proposal Recreation: 'Too Cute'
Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjtHhNvvv27/.
Kourtney Kardashian Preps for Travis Barker's Blink-182 in Black Fishnet Dress: 'Ready to Mosh'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kourtney Kardashian Had No Hesitation About Taking Travis Barker's Last Name: 'A Given'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Feel 'No Pressure' to Move In Together
kourtney-kardashian-travis-barker-italian-riviera
Kourtney Kardashian Posts Throwback Vacation Photos with Travis Barker in Italy
Mark Hoppus Reveals How His Wife Helped Him Overcame a Deep Depression During Chemo
Mark Hoppus 'Open to Whatever the Next Phase' of Blink-182 Is After Reconnecting with Tom DeLonge
Travis Barker Plays the Drums with Kourtney on His Lap
Watch Travis Barker Play the Drums with Kourtney Kardashian on His Lap: 'Practice Makes Perfect'
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Travis Barker Asked Kourtney Kardashian to Marry Him 'Once a Month' for a Year Ahead of Their 3 Weddings
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding: Who Was — and Wasn't — There?
Travis Barker/Instagram Kourtney kardashian wedding https://www.instagram.com/travisbarker/
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married (Again!) in a Lavish Ceremony in Italy
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Travis Barker Hospitalized in Los Angeles, Wife Kourtney Kardashian by His Side: Report
Scott Disick, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Scott Disick Heads to the Beach as Ex Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Italy