Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'

Travis Barker is opening up about his decision to film his beachfront proposal to wife Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer, 47, popped the question in October 2021, just months after he and Kardashian, 43, went public as a couple after years of friendship.

The proposal took place on the beach in Santa Barbara, California, and later aired in an episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians.

Barker revealed in a new interview with GQ that having the cameras on hand for the special moment was mother-in-law Kris Jenner's idea — and that he only agreed under one condition.

"I can't see one camera, and Kourtney cannot see one camera," Barker insisted.(Hidden GoPros eventually got the job done.)

The pair then tied the knot at a Santa Monica courthouse in May and later celebrated with a larger, more elaborate wedding in Portofino, Italy later that month.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Barker is no stranger to reality TV, as he and ex-wife Shanna Moakler once opened the doors of their home to MTV for the show Meet the Barkers, which aired for two seasons from 2005 to 2006.

Still, times have changed for the drummer, who told GQ that he was overwhelmed by the experience.

"There were cameras placed throughout my house. There were people living at my house," he said. "It was insane, y'know. And it wasn't really for me, at that level—it was too much."

Now, with Kardashian, his filming schedule is much more lax, and mostly revolves around when his Poosh founder wife wants him involved.

"The only time I really film with Kourt is when she asks me to, and I'm only around for some of it," he said. "She'll be like, 'Hey, by the way, we're filming today,' and I'm like, 'Okay, cool"—it doesn't change how I act or what I dress like, you know what I mean?"

The rocker is staying plenty busy when he's not on camera — Blink-182 announced a new album and upcoming world tour in October that'll reunite Barker and Mark Hoppus with longtime bandmate Tom DeLonge, who left the group in 2015.

The album's first single, "Edging," was released alongside the announcement.