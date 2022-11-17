Entertainment Music Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera' Travis Barker said that filming the proposal — which later aired on The Kardashians — was mother-in-law Kris Jenner's request By Rachel DeSantis Rachel DeSantis Instagram Twitter Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 17, 2022 12:15 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Travis Barker is opening up about his decision to film his beachfront proposal to wife Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, popped the question in October 2021, just months after he and Kardashian, 43, went public as a couple after years of friendship. The proposal took place on the beach in Santa Barbara, California, and later aired in an episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians. Barker revealed in a new interview with GQ that having the cameras on hand for the special moment was mother-in-law Kris Jenner's idea — and that he only agreed under one condition. "I can't see one camera, and Kourtney cannot see one camera," Barker insisted.(Hidden GoPros eventually got the job done.) The pair then tied the knot at a Santa Monica courthouse in May and later celebrated with a larger, more elaborate wedding in Portofino, Italy later that month. Blink-182 Reunites with Tom DeLonge for Massive 2023 World Tour, New Album and 'Edging' Single Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Barker is no stranger to reality TV, as he and ex-wife Shanna Moakler once opened the doors of their home to MTV for the show Meet the Barkers, which aired for two seasons from 2005 to 2006. Still, times have changed for the drummer, who told GQ that he was overwhelmed by the experience. "There were cameras placed throughout my house. There were people living at my house," he said. "It was insane, y'know. And it wasn't really for me, at that level—it was too much." Now, with Kardashian, his filming schedule is much more lax, and mostly revolves around when his Poosh founder wife wants him involved. Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker for Making Life 'More Enjoyable' amid Stressful Met Gala Moment "The only time I really film with Kourt is when she asks me to, and I'm only around for some of it," he said. "She'll be like, 'Hey, by the way, we're filming today,' and I'm like, 'Okay, cool"—it doesn't change how I act or what I dress like, you know what I mean?" The rocker is staying plenty busy when he's not on camera — Blink-182 announced a new album and upcoming world tour in October that'll reunite Barker and Mark Hoppus with longtime bandmate Tom DeLonge, who left the group in 2015. The album's first single, "Edging," was released alongside the announcement.