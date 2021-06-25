Travis Barker was involved in a 2008 plane crash that killed his security guard Charles "Che" Still and his assistant Chris Baker, as well as the pilot and co-pilot

Travis Barker Says He 'Might Fly Again' 13 Years After Surviving Plane Crash That Killed 4 People

Travis Barker is inching towards the skies again.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, has feared flying for over a decade after surviving a plane crash that killed four people in 2008.

"I might fly again," he declared on Twitter on Friday.

Barker and longtime collaborator DJ AM (real name: Adam Michael Goldstein) survived after their plane crashed shortly after takeoff as they were leaving South Carolina where they had played a show. Goldstein died a year later from a prescription drug overdose.

The crash killed Barker's security guard Charles "Che" Still, his assistant Chris Baker, pilot Sarah Lemmon, and co-pilot James Bland, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The musician had a long road to recovery both mentally and physically after the accident. He suffered third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body and underwent several surgeries and skin grafts. Additionally, Barker was also dealing with "excessive" weed and prescription drug use.

Barker revealed in an interview with Men's Health in May that after Goldstein's death, he made the decision to quit using drugs and flushed medicine "including stuff that I really needed" after his opioid tolerance started to rise with each surgery.

"People are always like, 'Did you go to rehab?'" the drummer told the outlet. "And I [say], 'No, I was in a plane crash.' That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn't in a crash, I would have probably never quit."

In the same interview, Barker opened up about wanting to "make the choice to try and overcome [flying]," adding, "If I do it, and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and [tell my children], 'Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine.' I have to tell them, because I almost left them. That's a perfect day."

The drummer's fear of planes after the crash was once to the point where he recalled, "I couldn't walk down the street. If I saw a plane [in the sky], I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn't want to see it."