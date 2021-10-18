Travis Barker 'Loves Seeing' Fiancée Kourtney Kardashian 'Excited' to Take Plane Rides Together: Source

"He wants to make memories with Kourtney," the source tells PEOPLE about Travis Barker, who proposed to Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday

Travis Barker never thought he would fly in an airplane again after he survived a deadly 2008 crash — but thanks to now-fiancée Kourtney Kardashian, he's been able to see air travel in a different light.

For years, the crash — which killed four people, including Barker's assistant and security guard, and left him with third-degree burns on more than half his body — was "just too traumatic and painful" for the blink-182 drummer, 45, to ever consider flying again, a source tells PEOPLE.

"It wasn't until he started dating Kourtney that he was thinking about it in a more positive way. He felt like he was missing out by not flying," the source says. "He really wanted to take a trip to Europe with Kourtney."

The insder adds, "They started out with shorter trips and he was doing well with them. He wants to make memories with Kourtney."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Paris | Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

The insider says the blink-182 musician is "relieved" to be okay with flying again, and though he'll "never love" it, he "feels great that he got to this point."

"He loves seeing Kourtney excited when they take trips. He focuses on this," the insider says. "Kourtney never put any pressure on him to fly. She was just there to support him. Travis gives Kourtney a lot of credit."

Barker told NYLON in August that he had a deal in place with Kardashian in that she had to give him 24 hours notice to fly, and he would.

"It's still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton," he told the outlet. "She's definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It's just like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again."

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

The pair began dating earlier this year following years of friendship, and Barker proposed on Sunday on the beach at sunset, surrounded by candles and roses arranged in the shape of a heart.

"Kourtney is of course ecstatic. She can't wait to marry Travis," the source said at the time. "She would also love to have a baby with him."