Travis Barker Shares PDA-Filled Birthday Tribute to Kourtney Kardashian: 'You're a Blessing'

"Kourtney seems very happy with Travis," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple

Travis Barker is celebrating Kourtney Kardashian on her birthday.

As the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned 42 on Sunday, the Blink 182 musician, 45, penned an extra special tribute to her, which included his first-ever photos of the couple on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I F-- LOVE YOU! 🖤," Barker captioned the PDA-filled slideshow, featuring multiple photos of the pair kissing and embracing. "YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash."

In honor of her birthday, Barker also gave her a massive floral arrangement, which included all of her "favorite flowers."

"Travis often spoils her and he gave her the most amazing, beautiful flower arrangement for her birthday," a source tells PEOPLE. "They are celebrating with her family today."

"Kourtney still seems very happy with Travis. He is very into her. He constantly gives her compliments and attention. You can tell he is thrilled to be dating her," the source adds. "Kourtney is soaking it all up and enjoying life."

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

Ahead of her big day, the Poosh founder showed off Barker's romantic floral arrangement, which includes strings of individual flowers suspended in the air.

"Tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers," she wrote alongside one photo of the thoughtful gift. "My entire house smells yummy."

Kourtney Kardashian birthday Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Kourtney Kardashian birthday Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

The unique floral display also earned raves from her sister Kim Kardashian. "I just walked into the most gorgeous flower arrangement," the SKIMS founder said in one Instagram Story clip. "This is so beautiful. I've never seen anything like this."

Later that night, Barker and his girlfriend also shared a photograph from an early birthday dinner. "My first birthday wish," Kourtney wrote alongside the dessert snap, which Barker also shared on his own account.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Started Dating Travis Barker as She Was Ready for a Relationship with a 'Mature Guy'

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple has spent time with each other's families since they started dating, and that he had already gotten the stamp of approval from the Kardashian-Jenner family — even celebrating Easter together with her family earlier this month.