Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Open Up About His 'Life-Threatening' Pancreatitis

"I am currently much better," Travis Barker wrote Saturday on his Instagram Story after he was hospitalized earlier this week for "life-threatening" pancreatitis

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Travis Barker is shedding some light on his health.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, said he is "currently much better" as he updated his 7.5 million Instagram followers Saturday after he was hospitalized earlier this week due to "life-threatening" pancreatitis.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," he recounted on his Instagram Story. "But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.

"I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better," Barker added.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) Credit: Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty

Barker's wife Kourtney Kardashian also noted that they were "so touched and appreciative" for the support they've received, sharing an update on her own Instagram Story.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," Kardashian wrote. "Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

The Poosh founder added that she's "so grateful to God for healing my husband," as well as to their fans' prayers and the specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles "for taking such wonderful care" of them.

"It's crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me," Kardashian wrote in a follow-up Instagram Story.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: (L-R) Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA) Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kardashian was previously seen accompanying Barker on Tuesday as he was rolled into Cedars-Sinai on a stretcher in a photo obtained by TMZ.

A source told PEOPLE he was suffering from pancreatitis, an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar. "He was complaining of cramps," they said.

"Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were," another insider said. "Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk." An additional source said that Kardashian "won't leave his side" in the hospital.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time," Atiana wrote on her Instagram Story. "It is heard, felt and appreciated Xx."

Moakler, 47, even expressed her gratitude to fans for showing their support, writing that her ex "has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children."

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children," she wrote. I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney," Moakler added. "I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried."