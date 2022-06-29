Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis After 'Complaining of Cramps': Source
Travis Barker is hospitalized due to pancreatitis.
After the Blink-182 drummer was seen getting wheeled into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on a stretcher on Tuesday, PEOPLE confirms Barker, 46, is suffering from pancreatitis, an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar.
"It was pancreatitis," a source close to the musician tells PEOPLE. "He was complaining of cramps."
Another insider tells PEOPLE, "Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were."
TMZ was first to report the news. A rep for Barker had no comment, while a rep for wife Kourtney Kardashian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kardashian was seen trailing close behind him as he entered the hospital in a photo obtained by TMZ on Tuesday.
Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, asked her followers to "please send your prayers" in an Instagram Story posted shortly after her dad was taken to the hospital.
Alabama also shared a since-deleted post to her TikTok page with a similar sentiment. Alongside a photo of herself holding her Blink-182 drummer dad's hand while he was seated in a hospital bed, she wrote, "Please say a prayer," Daily Mail reported.
Hours after Travis went to Cedars-Sinai, his son Landon performed his "Die in California" collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly, 32, at his Mainstream Sellout Tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.