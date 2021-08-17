The Blink-182 drummer was joined by the reality TV star for his first flight in the 13 years since he survived a deadly plane crash in 2008

Travis Barker Flies for the First Time in 13 Years with Kourtney Kardashian: 'With You Anything Is Possible'

Travis Barker is shouting out girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian for helping him conquer his fears.

On Tuesday, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, posted a photo of himself to Instagram holding up and kissing the reality TV star, 42, in front of her sister Kylie Jenner's private jet, days after flying for the first time since he survived a deadly plane crash in 2008 that killed four and left him with third-degree burns on more than half of his body.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"With you anything is possible," Barker captioned the post, which Kardashian later shared to her Instagram Story, adding, "anything and everything with you."

The couple — who made their relationship Instagram official in February — flew to Cabo for vacation on Saturday, reportedly joined by Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

"It's a huge deal that Travis flew to Cabo," a source previously told PEOPLE. "The plane crash many years ago was extremely traumatizing. He has needed a lot of help to get to this point."

"Kourtney has been very supportive," the source added. "She never pushed for him to fly. They have managed to travel in the U.S. without having to fly, and Kourtney has been totally fine with it."

More than a decade ago, Barker and longtime collaborator DJ AM (Adam Michael Goldstein) survived after their plane crashed shortly after takeoff as they were leaving South Carolina, where they had just played a show. Goldstein died a year later from a prescription drug overdose.

The crash killed Barker's security guard Charles "Che" Still, his assistant Chris Baker, pilot Sarah Lemmon and co-pilot James Bland.

After the accident, the musician had a long road to recovery, both mentally and physically. He suffered third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body and underwent several surgeries and skin grafts. Additionally, Barker dealt with weed and prescription drug use.

In May, Barker revealed in an interview with Men's Health that he made the decision to quit using drugs and flushed medicine — "including stuff that I really needed" — after Goldstein's death and after his opioid tolerance started to rise with each surgery.

"People are always like, 'Did you go to rehab?'" he told the outlet. "And I [say], 'No, I was in a plane crash.' That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn't in a crash, I would have probably never quit."

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Spends Memorial Day with Boyfriend Travis Barker and Her Kids: 'Happy Weekend'

In the same interview, Barker opened up about wanting to "make the choice to try and overcome [flying]," adding, "If I do it, and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and [tell my children], 'Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine.' I have to tell them, because I almost left them. That's a perfect day."

Barker also said that his fear of planes became so strong after the crash that he "couldn't walk down the street."

"If I saw a plane [in the sky], I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn't want to see it," he said. "The closer I was to it, it felt like I was closer to the bad stuff than I am to the good stuff. I felt closer to the experience of trying to escape, [to] being in an accident and being burned, trying to grab my friends from a burning plane."