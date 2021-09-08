Travis Barker Didn't Think He'd Fly Again Until Kourtney Kardashian: 'Invincible When I'm with Her'

Travis Barker said he "made a deal" with Kourtney Kardashian that she just needed to give him 24 hours notice before flying and he'd do it

The blink-182 drummer, 45, opened up about his romance with the Poosh founder, 42, in a new interview with NYLON, and said that he agreed to fly on an airplane with her under one condition.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, 'I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,'" he recalled. "And I said, 'Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I'm telling you I'll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours notice.' And that's what she did."

Travis Barker Nylon Magazine Travis Barker | Credit: Frank Ockenfels III

The trips marked a milestone for Barker, who survived a 2008 plane crash that killed four people, including his assistant and security guard, and left him with third-degree burns on more than half his body.

He told Nylon that flying again wasn't even on his radar before he started dating Kardashian, but that he was able to take the plunge thanks to her support.

"It's still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton," he said. "She's definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It's just like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again."

Travis Barker Nylon Magazine Travis Barker | Credit: Frank Ockenfels III

Since turning their longtime friendship into a romance (which they made Instagram official in February), Barker and Kardashian have spent plenty of quality time with one another's children. Kardashian is mom to sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker shares daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with ex Shanna Moakler, and also considers her 22-year-old daughter Atiana his own.

"I love being a dad. I always say that's my best … it's better than any song I've ever made or any accomplishment I've ever had or I've done," he told NYLON. "I feel like being a dad, just nothing compares, you know?"

Travis Barker Nylon Magazine Travis Barker | Credit: Frank Ockenfels III

In July, Alabama referred to Kardashian as her "stepmom" in an Instagram Live session, and earlier that month, Kardashian revealed that Barker was teaching Penelope how to play the drums on a pink set personalized with her name.

"She's always bright-eyed and like, 'Yes, like I'm so excited to learn how to play,'" he told NYLON, adding that he plans to have her record something at his studio in the near future. "She caught on really quick, like super quick."

Travis Barker Nylon Magazine Travis Barker | Credit: Frank Ockenfels III

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian's relationship with Barker is the real deal.