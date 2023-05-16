Alabama Barker Steps into the Music World as She Teases Debut Rap Song on TikTok: 'Get to Know Me'

Alabama Barker is following in her father's footsteps.

In a TikTok video posted over the weekend, Travis Barker's daughter shared a clip of herself lip-syncing to a snippet of a rap song — and followers were quick to notice that the audio was an original.

"But listen who the f--- y'all talking to / I'm Alabama, get to know me, I might sp-z on you," Alabama, 17, rapped in the audio as she mimed the words in real-time for the TikTok video.

In the caption, she wrote that she's "posting the top 10 i like on my story," seemingly urging other TikTok users to lip-sync to the audio in their own posts.

Alabama also rapped about Van Cleef and Baccarat perfume, as well as a seemingly casual romantic relationship, in the 40-second clip.

"Treat me like your momma, drip me out in some designer, ice me out like boy, I'm wildin' / You know the type of energy, don't treat me like it's 10 to me / You better not be textin', treat your exes like your enemies."

The clip continued, "You know you got me / I'm ridin' 'round in shotty, you right beside me / You feelin' all up on me."

Alabama responded to several comments on the TikTok that reacted to the clip of her song, including one user that defended her decision to rap. "She just wanna rap cause she like music and she wanted to try it that's literally it," one user commented. "Like fr," Alabama replied.

Another commented that she sounded similar to "young Justin Bieber," to which she replied, "Well sh- he beyond talented."

In her latest Instagram post, Alabama seemingly cited her own lyrics in the caption. "Treat ya exes like they enemies🧡," she wrote alongside a series of photos where she posed in a black bikini top, black sweatpants and an open black sweater.

One Twitter user shared a video posted by Alabama on TikTok previously that has since been deleted. In the video, she lip syncs to the same 40-second song clip.

Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alabama's emergence into the rap world came just before she celebrated Mother's Day alongside her siblings, her Blink-182 drummer father and her stepmom Kourtney Kardashian.

"Happy Mother's Day Kourt, thank you for taking care of me like one of your own, love you @kourtneykardash❤️," she wrote on Instagram alongside a mirror selfie with Kardashian, her daughter, Penelope, and her sister Atiana De La Hoya from the Barkers' Italian wedding.

Alabama's older brother, Landon Barker, shared a family photo from last year's wedding, too, and wrote on Instagram, "Happy Mother's Day @kourtneykardash, I love you, hope you have a great day!"

Kardashian's husband shared his own tribute to his wife on Sunday as posted photos of a path of rose petals that led her to a fancy breakfast and present. He also shared other shots of the blended family at Disneyland.

"Not a better mama bear," Barker wrote on one of the pictures.