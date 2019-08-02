Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Accepts Echosmith Drummer's Apology for DMs: 'I Forgive Him'

Image zoom Travis Barker & daughter Alabama Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama has forgiven Echosmith drummer Graham Sierota for the inappropriate direct messages he sent her on Instagram.

“Hey guys! I am posting on behalf of the drummer of Echosmith! He had dmed me a while back in 2016 and then once again in July saying I was beautiful and invited me to a bbq at his house. He is very sorry about the situation and regretful,” Alabama Barker, 13, wrote in an Instagram story on Friday. “I forgive him and would like for this all to be over.”

Earlier this week, the Blink-182 rocker’s underage daughter (with ex Shanna Moakler) shared since-deleted screenshots of Instagram direct messages she received from Sierota, 20. The earliest messages — including “By the way I’m Graham from echosmith and I think ur beautiful” — date back to 2016, when Alabama was 10 years old. Then, a few weeks ago on July 12, Sierota invited Alabama to a barbecue.

When Alabama shared the screenshots, she wrote: “Hey guys! So once again I am bringing this to your attention because I’m a 13 year old girl and he is 21/20 super creepy.”

On Thursday, Barker, 43, responded to the messages in a statement to The Blast: “When I found out a 20 year old man was trying to get in touch with my 13 year old daughter by filling her Instagram messages with party invites and compliments I was disgusted. … That’s predatory behavior and there is nothing cool, normal or ok about it at all.”

Sierota — whose band with his siblings broke out with their 2013 hit “Cool Kids” — apologized for his actions on Thursday in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“I had invited Alabama to my parents’ big family BBQ along with many other people, and it wasn’t until she responded that I realized her age at which point I apologized to her,” Sierota said. “I’m really sorry and feel very badly about this. I didn’t realize she was a minor and assumed she was my age. I made a careless mistake and this is a big lesson for me. I would like to apologize again to Alabama, her dad Travis, and her family.”