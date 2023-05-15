Travis Barker Says 'Forever Isn't Long Enough' on Courthouse Wedding Anniversary with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is celebrating one year since he and wife Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot in a courthouse wedding.

On Monday, the reality star, 44, and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, marked the anniversary of their legal marriage with a coordinated montage video and caption on both of their Instagram accounts.

"One year 🖤 forever to go," they captioned the black-and-white video, which featured footage from their courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, Calif..

In the comments section on the reality star's post, Barker wrote, "Forever isn't long enough 🖤🥀"

The day after their intimate wedding day in Santa Barbara last year, Kardashian and Barker shared black-and-white snaps from their nuptials on their respective Instagram pages.

Kardashian's post featured eight photos, including one of the couple walking hand-in-hand down the stairs of the courthouse and another of them standing beside Barker's father, Randy Barker, and her grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.

Barker's post also featured a photo of the newlyweds getting intimate on the hood of their vehicle. In a sweet nod to their union, the couple opted for matching captions that read, "Till death do us part."

In last month's Hulu wedding special, also titled Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, the couple reminisced on all three of their weddings from 2022.

The pair first had a headline-making Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel after the 2022 Grammy Awards last April 4. Since the ceremony wasn't legally binding, they later wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15. Days after, they wed once more in a larger, more elaborate ceremony held in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.

"I can't pick my favorite, my favorite wedding. I loved them all," Barker told Kardashian at the end of their special.

She agreed, "Same, they were all so different and so special. We're gonna have at least one more [wedding]. Maybe just you and I. A quicker wedding."