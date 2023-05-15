Travis Barker Says 'Forever Isn't Long Enough' on Courthouse Wedding Anniversary with Kourtney Kardashian

The couple had three wedding ceremonies in 2022

By
Published on May 15, 2023 05:03 PM
Travis Barker Shares Video from Wedding to Kourtney Kardashian on First Anniversary: 'Forever to Go'
Photo: travis barker/instagram

Travis Barker is celebrating one year since he and wife Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot in a courthouse wedding.

On Monday, the reality star, 44, and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, marked the anniversary of their legal marriage with a coordinated montage video and caption on both of their Instagram accounts.

"One year 🖤 forever to go," they captioned the black-and-white video, which featured footage from their courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, Calif..

In the comments section on the reality star's post, Barker wrote, "Forever isn't long enough 🖤🥀"

The day after their intimate wedding day in Santa Barbara last year, Kardashian and Barker shared black-and-white snaps from their nuptials on their respective Instagram pages.

Kardashian's post featured eight photos, including one of the couple walking hand-in-hand down the stairs of the courthouse and another of them standing beside Barker's father, Randy Barker, and her grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.

Barker's post also featured a photo of the newlyweds getting intimate on the hood of their vehicle. In a sweet nod to their union, the couple opted for matching captions that read, "Till death do us part."

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Her 'IVF Body' as She Lounges Outside in Bikini

In last month's Hulu wedding special, also titled Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, the couple reminisced on all three of their weddings from 2022.

The pair first had a headline-making Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel after the 2022 Grammy Awards last April 4. Since the ceremony wasn't legally binding, they later wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15. Days after, they wed once more in a larger, more elaborate ceremony held in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.

"I can't pick my favorite, my favorite wedding. I loved them all," Barker told Kardashian at the end of their special.

She agreed, "Same, they were all so different and so special. We're gonna have at least one more [wedding]. Maybe just you and I. A quicker wedding."

