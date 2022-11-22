Travis Barker Breaks His Toe After His Birthday — and He's Still Rocking!

Barker celebrated his 47th birthday with wife Kourtney Kardashian on Nov. 14

By
Published on November 22, 2022 02:20 PM
travis barker
Travis Barker . Photo: Jeff Kravitz/2019 iHeartMedia/getty

Travis Barker is on the road to recovery.

Only a few days after Barker celebrated his 47th birthday, he shared with fans on social media that he had broken his toe.

"I broke my f—ing toe," the Blink-182 drummer tweeted on Tuesday.

Travis Barker broken toe
Travis Barker/Instagram
Travis Barker broken toe
Travis Barker's x-ray. Travis Barker Instagram Story

He also shared a photo of his x-ray on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "BROKE MY TOE." In the next slide, he showed a photo of his walking boot.

But no injury is getting in between Barker and his craft! In a follow-up video, the rocker is shown playing the drums inside his studio.

Travis Barker breaks toe
Travis Barker's boot. Travis Barker Instagram Story

Barker celebrated his birthday with wife Kourtney Kardashian on Nov. 14. On Monday, he shared photos from their cabin getaway.

"Spent my Birthday in Tennessee 🥳," he captioned a post on Instagram, with a series of photos alongside the reality star, 43, and kids Alabama Luella, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

On his birthday, Kardashian dedicated a sweet birthday tribute to her husband on social media.

"I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of the pair. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️"

His toe injury is only the latest in Barker's health struggles this year.

In July, the drummer was hospitalized due to pancreatitis, an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar.

He later updated fans on his health: "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great but after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since."

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis," he added. "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better."

Kardashian also shared an update on her own Instagram Stories, noting that they were "so touched and appreciative" of the support they received.

