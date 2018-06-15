Travis Barker is taking some time off for his health.

Blink-182 has postponed dates for their ongoing Las Vegas residency as the punk act’s drummer, 42, seeks treatment for blood clots in both of his arms.

“Friends, Travis Barker is suffering from blood clots in both arms and unfortunately cannot perform until cleared to do so by his medical team. The situation is being closely monitored,” the band wrote in a statement on Twitter late Thursday. “Due to this situation it is with great regret that the blink-182 ‘Kings of the Weekend’ Las Vegas residency dates this weekend must be rescheduled.”

The band will post the rescheduled dates on their website, and refunds are available for fans who cannot make it out for the new dates.

Barker said in a statement: “Drumming is my life and it kills me that I can’t perform for you guys this weekend. I hope to be back as soon as I can.”

The famous drummer — who shares two kids, son Landon, 14, and daughter Alabama, 12, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler — has weathered many health battles over the years.

The drummer struggled with substance abuse (including painkillers like OxyContin) throughout his career, but he changed his life after tragedy struck: In 2008, he was in a plane crash that killed four and left him with burns on 65 percent of his body and a whole slew of new problems, from survivor’s guilt to PTSD. Then a year later, he lost one of his best friends (and fellow crash survivor), DJ AM (Adam Goldstein), to an overdose.

“I’m not suffering from any of the demons that I had,” Barker told PEOPLE in a 2015 interview, adding his role as a father helped him turn his life around. “My kids are my everything. They were a huge part of my recovery. They are my everything. I don’t even want to think about my life without them.”