Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Join Megan Fox to Help Celebrate Machine Gun Kelly’s Birthday

Machine Gun Kelly had his friends by his side for his 31st birthday!

The singer posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram with friends celebrating another trip around the sun on Thursday — including a snap with his girlfriend Megan Fox and their friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

In one of the photos, the two couples pose together while out to dinner at a restaurant. Machine Gun Kelly paired it with several other selfies of himself with his close friends.

"i'll grow up next summer...SINcerely, birthday boy," he captioned the scroll of footage.

Fox and Kelly also shared a kiss as they celebrated the singer's birthday on Wednesday night before Kelly rang in a new age early Thursday morning.

Kelly shared a video of the festivities on his Instagram Stories where he could be seen wearing a white glittery sweatshirt and white pants as he kissed Fox, 34, before blowing out the candles on his birthday cake, as those in attendance cheer.

"Dream big," he wrote over the video.

Kelly and Fox were spotted holding hands on Wednesday night as they grabbed dinner at the Los Angeles hotspot Delilah — a photo that he also shared in his Instagram post on Thursday.

machine gun kelly and megan fox Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Splash

The duo complemented each other perfectly with Kelly in an all-white-and-silver outfit while Fox wore all-black.

The rapper also showed off the new neck tattoo — a thin red line down the front of his throat — that he got this week.

Fox and Kelly have been going strong just ahead of the one-year anniversary since being first spotted out together in May 2020.