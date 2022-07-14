Travis Barker Plays Drums for MGK at Concert After Heath Scare — While Kourtney Cheers Him On!

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker surprised the crowd at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles when he joined pal Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour

Travis Barker returned to the stage on Wednesday night, playing the drums again in his first public performance since being hospitalized in late June for a "life-threatening" pancreatitis.

The Blink-182 musician surprised the crowd at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles when he joined pal Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour.

Kourtney Kardashian, Barker's wife, was there to support her husband. Prior to him taking the stage, the couple were photographed in the ground together — The Kardashians star, 43, wearing a simple white T-shirt with a statement dark jacket and Barker, 46, in a studded, sleeveless jacket, red checkered pants, black T-shirt and matching beanie.

Of course Barker, as he's known to do, went shirtless when he got behind the skins. According to videos from concertgoers online, he played two songs for MGK, "Bloody Valentine" and "Tickets to My Downfall," the title track from his album.

In his introduction, MGK told fans that he "grew up idolizing" Barker, according to videos on social media. He thanked the artist for believing in him.

The "Emo Girl" singer later shouted out fiancée Megan Fox, who was also in attendance for the night out. Other stars who made guests appearances on stage included Lil Wayne, Avril Lavigne, and Halsey.

Barker's son Landon was there, too. The 18-year-old has been making guest appearances throughout MGK's tour, performing their collaboration "Die in California."

A month ago, on June 28, Barker found himself in a life-and-death situation when he was hospitalized due to pancreatitis, an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar.

He has since updated his Instagram followers that he is doing "much better," and has been photographed walking outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California.

Kardashian has remained a steadfast support, a source previously telling people that she "wouldn't leave his side" during his scare.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," she wrote on instagram earlier this month. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change."

"Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis," she continued, adding that she's "so grateful to God for healing my husband" as well as to their fans' prayers and the specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles "for taking such wonderful care" of them."

"It's crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me," Kardashian wrote in a follow-up Instagram Story.

