"The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when," a family source tells PEOPLE of the couple

Travis Barker 'Just Adores' Kourtney Kardashian, Says Source: 'He Treats Her Like a Princess'

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have found their "forever."

After nearly a year of dating, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, and the reality star, 42, got engaged on Oct. 17 at the beachfront Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, Calif. — and a family source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday, that it was a long time coming.

"The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when," says the source. "Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy."

At sunset Barker led Kardashian down to a heart-shaped red rose arrangement on the beach, where he popped the question with an oval-shaped diamond ring he designed with celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.

"Travis was nervous, but Kourtney didn't hesitate for a second before she said yes," says the source. Adds an onlooker: "Kourtney did not stop smiling."

While the source says the proposal was a "complete surprise" for Kardashian, Barker had clued her family in on his plans.

"Everyone was great at keeping it secret," says the source, who adds that the celebration was filmed for the Kardashians' upcoming Hulu show. "Kourtney's family loves Travis."

After the proposal, Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie joined them at the hotel for a dinner, which was also attended by Barker's daughter Alabama, 15, son Landon, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22 (whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler).

"It was a beautiful celebration," says the source. "Everyone is very happy for them."

Longtime friends, Kardashian and Barker first became romantic a year ago. Since going public in February, they've documented their travels around the world on social media as Kardashian helped Barker overcome his fear of flying after he survived a deadly 2008 plane crash.

"Travis gives Kourtney a lot of credit," says the source. "Kourtney feels this is such a special relationship. She feels appreciated."

This will be the first marriage for Kardashian, who has three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with ex Scott Disick and has never been previously engaged. It will be the third for Barker, who was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Moakler from 2004 to 2008.

As she looks to the future, Kardashian "can't wait to marry Travis," says the source. "She would also love to have a baby with him."

Still, her kids will remain "her priority," the source adds. "They are the most special to her."