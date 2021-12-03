Trailer for Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss Sees Late Rapper Grapple with Dark Side of Fame

The trailer for an upcoming documentary on the meteoric rise and tragic fall of Juice WRLD has been released, just in time for what would have been the late rapper's 23rd birthday.

The trailer for HBO's Music Box: Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss came out on Thursday, Juice's birthday, and features various clips of him performing for fans while ruminating on the darker side of fame.

"Sometimes, this s— gets overwhelming, but this is what I asked for," he says in the trailer. "I say certain things so I could have conversations with my friends. If people get it and it relates to their life, then I'd love for them to get that s—."

The Chicago-bred hip-hop artist, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, died at age 21 on Dec. 8, 2019 after having a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later determined his cause of death was an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss

According to a press release, the documentary, directed by Tommy Oliver, will delve into his substance abuse issues, as well as his mental health struggles.

"The film includes a wealth of never-before-seen footage, including several unreleased tracks, and dozens of industry interviews as it details Juice WRLD's struggles to reconcile his meteoric rise to fame with underlying mental health issues and a growing dependency on prescription drugs," the release says.

The "Lucid Dreams" rapper often included lyrics in his music about drug use, though his mother explained that he did so in order to let listeners who also struggled with addiction know that they are not alone.

A voiceover in the trailer features someone calling Juice WRLD a "therapist for millions of kids," and an interview with the rapper lends credence to that.

"You know, you tell whoever that you feel like you got anxiety, you feel like you got depression, they gonna look at you like you crazy," he says in the trailer. "That's not how that should be. That's how it is, and that needs to change. And hopefully I'm one of those people that could bring that change."

Two years after his death, the rapper still came in at No. 3 on Spotify's 2021 list of Most Streamed Artists in the U.S., trailing behind only Drake and Taylor Swift.

His first posthumous record, Legends Never Die, topped the Billboard 200 albums chart when it came out in 2020, and his second posthumous album, titled Fighting Demons, will drop next week.