Sammy Davis Jr.'s Daughter Tracey Dies at Age 59

Tracey Davis' first book about her legendary father is being developed into a biopic co-produced by Lena Waithe

Tracey Davis, the daughter of Sammy Davis Jr. and actress May Britt, has died.

The author died on Nov. 2 in Franklin, Tennessee, after facing a short illness, her ex-husband Guy Garner confirmed to the Associated Press. She was 59.

“She loved and adored her kids more than anything," Garner told the AP. "Needless to say, they are all shocked and devastated by the loss of their mother, as are Tracey’s mother, May Britt Ringquist and her brothers, Mark and Jeff."

Tracey was known for writing about her father Sammy in several books.

Image zoom Credit: Bettmann/Getty

Her 1996 book Sammy Davis Jr.: My Father about reconnecting with her father as an adult is set to be developed by MGM into a biopic about the legendary musician. Lena Waithe is co-producing the film.

“I am thrilled to know my father’s life, both private and public, will be brought to the big screen with this team of storytellers,” Tracey previously said in a statement about the upcoming film, per the AP. “He and my mother May Britt took on the world, choosing love and compassion over hatred and bigotry, and I am a product of that decision.”

She followed up her initial book with Sammy Davis Jr.: A Personal Journey With My Father in 2014.