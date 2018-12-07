Trace Cyrus, Miley's Older Brother, Engaged to Taylor Lauren Sanders: 'I Will Love You FOREVER'

She said yes!

Less than two weeks after his brother Braison Cyrus revealed that he had gotten engaged, Trace Cyrus announced that he would also be tying the knot — he’s proposed to girlfriend Taylor Lauren Sanders.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old musician shared the happy news on social media, posting a sweet video that showed off the stunning diamond ring he gave his bride-to-be.

“Well… It’s official! SHE SAID YES! We’re getting married! I will love you FOREVER!!! @taylorlaurensanders,” he wrote alongside the clip, adding a variety of ring, heart and heart-eyed emojis.

In the video, which appeared to be taken shortly after he popped the question, Trace happily remarks, “She said yes,” as his ecstatic girlfriend shares that she’s “literally dying.”

Meanwhile on her own Instagram, Sanders, who is also a singer, posted another video that prominently featured her diamond ring.

“GUYS IM STILL DYING,” she captioned the clip. “I can’t believe I get to marry my bestest friend. We’ve been inseparable since day one and now it gets to be that way forever.”

“I love you so much @tracecyrus you mean the world to me and I’ve been waiting on your forever. You’re my dream man and AHHHHH I still can’t believe it. You’re amazing. I can’t wait to make babies with you,” she shared, playfully adding, “Tonight !!! Where you at ?!.”

Concluding the post, she wrote, “Ahahhaha I LOVE YOU”

In the video, Trace could be heard telling the camera, “All right, it’s not a secret anymore. We’re engaged. Damn boo boo. I love you.”

The pair released a music video together in August entitled, “Give My Heart To You.“

RELATED VIDEO: Liam Hemsworth Scares Miley Cyrus as She Puts on Lipstick

Commenting on the two engagements, Billy Ray Cyrus congratulated his sons on their good news.

“Congratulations to my boys on their engagements! What a year!” he wrote alongside side-by-side pictures of Braison and visual merchandiser Stella McBride as well as Trace and his fiancée.

“This is what we call a double header here at The Cyrus house,” he added. “A couple strong additions to the team. Congratulations boys! Ya done good.”

Although the photo he used of Braison was from the musician’s engagement announcement, the image he shared of Trace was from February, just days after Valentine’s Day.

Interestingly enough, Trace captioned another photo from that day with a diamond ring emoji.

This is the second engagement for Trace, who was previously engaged to actress Brenda Song, before the pair split in 2012.

RELATED: Braison Cyrus, Miley’s Brother, Engaged to His Girlfriend of Under a Year

Trace and Sanders were also both in attendance at a family party last month to celebrate his sister Miley’s 26th birthday.

Billy Ray Cyrus/Instagram

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Says She’s in a ‘Healing Place’ After Losing Malibu House in Wildfire

“Thankful for this moment,” Billy Ray wrote in the caption of a photo showing the family gathering, before adding a heartfelt message to all the California residents who had lost their homes — including his daughter — in the Woolsey Fire. “My thoughts and prayers with so many hearts that need mended. Peace and love to all.”

Miley is also engaged to actor Liam Hemsworth.