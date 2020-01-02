Trace Cyrus Confirms He's No Longer Engaged to Taylor Lauren Sanders: 'I'm Recently Single'

Trace Cyrus is no longer engaged.

On Thursday, the star, 30, confirmed his relationship status with Taylor Lauren Sanders when he shared a selfie with sister Miley Cyrus. “Some of u might already know but I’m recently single & extremely thankful to have my family around me during this time,” he wrote in the caption.

“I’ve just been feeling so blessed lately! Thank u @mileycyrus for always being there. Love you sooo much sissy!” added Trace, who deleted photos of the former couple from his Instagram page.

He and Sanders, who also deleted photos of Trace on Instagram, announced their engagement in December 2018. The pair released a music video together in August entitled, “Give My Heart to You.“

This was the second engagement for Trace, who was previously engaged to actress Brenda Song, before the pair split in 2012.

RELATED: All the Celebrity Couples Who’ve Called It Quits in 2019

In addition to announcing the end of his engagement, Trace also shared his thoughts on the new year. “This year I don’t have any specific goals. I just want to focus on my family, music, & fitness all I can!” he wrote.

Trace is not the only member of the Cyrus family to have gone through a breakup in 2019.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Is ‘Relieved’ She and Liam Hemsworth Reached Divorce Agreement: ‘She Just Wants to Move On,’ Says Source

Image zoom

On Aug. 10, a rep for Miley confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that she and Liam Hemsworth had split. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hemsworth, 29, filed for divorce from Cyrus, 27, in August after getting married seven months earlier, on Dec. 23, 2018. Last month the pair reportedly settled the details of their divorce, which will be finalized in March.

Then on New Year’s Day, the singer, who is dating Cody Simpson, shared a decade recap video on YouTube titled “Miley Cyrus Decade Video: 10 Years in 10 Minutes,” which chronologically documented the last 10 years of her life, featuring footage from her movies, television show appearances and performances alongside media reports about her personal life.

A clip from The Last Song, the 2010 film where Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, met for the first time, is featured near the beginning of the 10-minute video, before a timeline of their relationship and subsequent split play out.

“New era starts now,” a message reads at the end of the video signals that Cyrus is ready to move on from the past decade.