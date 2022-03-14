The Braxton family released a statement over the weekend, confirming her death at 50 years old

Towanda Braxton Pays Tribute to Sister Traci Following Her Death at 50: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Towanda Braxton is remembering her older sister.

In a heartfelt tribute dedicated to Traci, who died over the weekend, Towanda reflected on her relationship with her sister.

"Our morning ritual, laughing, saying good morning or even watching the same movie on the phone in silence. No one will ever know just how we were as sisters," Towanda, 48, shared to social media on Monday.

"Behind the screen, living and loving our truth. All of us….being on the phone together for hours at a time. An amazing daughter, a dope ass sister, an incredible mom and an awesome grandma (Bubbie)," she wrote. "A SUPERSTAR!! We never missed a beat without saying I love you whenever a call ended. A hummingbird was at my front door this morning and all I could do was smile- knowing it was you, saying 'Good morning Umba'."

She concluded the post by writing, "My heart is broken but….Now….God has you in HIS bosom. I love you my forever Traci."

Toni Braxton, Traci's older sister, announced the news of her death in a statement shared on Instagram on Saturday. She was 50.

"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci," she wrote alongside a black-and-white image of herself and her siblings.

"Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly," Toni, 54, continued.

"Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life," the "Un-Break My Heart" singer added. "We are family forever."

The Braxton family also confirmed Traci's death in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. TMZ was first to break the news.

Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt, confirmed the news of her death in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, noting that she died following a fight with cancer throughout the past year.

"We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory," Surratt said.

Traci "was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing," a representative for Traci told PEOPLE.

Born on April 2, 1971, Traci grew up alongside older brother Michael Jr. and older sister Toni, as well as younger sisters Towanda, Trina, 47, and Tamar, 44.

Traci Braxton Traci Braxton | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Traci released a solo debut album, titled Crash & Burn, in October 2014. The LP was released after her popular single, "Last Call."

She released another single "Perfect Time" in 2015, before later releasing her second studio album, On Earth, in 2018. That project featured the single "Lifeline," as well as another, "Broken Things," which saw guest vocals from sisters Toni, Towanda and Trina.

Traci also appeared on her family's reality show, Braxton Family Values, which premiered in 2011. Years later, she and husband Surratt joined the third season of Marriage Boot Camp.