Tove Lo Shares Sweet Photo from Surprise Wedding to Charlie Twaddle — See Her Dress!

Tove Lo shared a photo from the couple's ceremony over the weekend, giving fans a glimpse at her wedding dress

Tove Lo has found the one!

The Swedish pop star, 32, shared some happy news on social media over the weekend: she’s tied the knot.

On Saturday, the singer posted a photo of herself and Charlie Twaddle wearing wedding rings — and had playfully surprised looks on their faces. In the snapshot, the star also offered fans a glimpse of her white dress, which had lace and mesh detailing. Meanwhile, Twaddle wore a blue tuxedo.

“Oops!” she captioned the wedding-day selfie, which is the only photo she’s shared from their happy day so far.

A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The couple’s nuptials came around a month after the singer celebrated another happy occasion: Twaddle’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life ❤️ @seetwaddle,” she captioned a slideshow of images, which included a sweet shot of the pair sharing a kiss — and another photo of the pair posing together at the Grammys.

Last year, Tove Lo penned a romantic letter to Twaddle, calling him “my person.”

“No one makes me laugh more than you and I feel so lucky I get to create with you and see the world together,” she wrote. “I love your massive head and your big smile, and you’re the most generous, loving human (with a hint of weirdness which matches my sprinkle of crazy 😁). You’re my person. Jag älskar dig Charlie I hope you have the best birthday!!.. though I’m sitting next to you waiting on a delayed flight lol ❤️.”

The singer previously opened up about the pair’s relationship in a 2019 interview, sharing that they weren’t ready to get married just yet.

“I guess I’ve found the person, and he is the same age as me, but I feel we are children ourselves so we just can’t,” she said in an interview with the U.K. outlet Metro.

“LA is where I met my boyfriend, although he is from New Zealand. He is a creative but not a musician and with his job he can travel with me,” she continued, without mentioning Twaddle by name. “‘The first year we were together, I was touring like crazy but, whenever I had time off, I flew back to LA to see him, no matter where I was.”