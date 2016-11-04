"I'm happy to be associated with her for sure,"says the Swedish singer of Madonna: "She was a big part of the female sexual liberation"

Tove Lo Says Lady Wood Album Art Was an 'Accidental Homage' to Madonna's Iconic 1989 Like a Prayer Cover

With a focus on sexuality and female empowerment, Tove Lo‘s new album brings to mind another “Unapologetic Bitch” — but its cover drew those comparisons first!

Last month, the Swedish pop star released Lady Wood, her triumphant second album. But when she first revealed the record’s cover art, fans wondered if the “Cool Girl” singer was paying tribute to Madonna‘s 1989 Like a Prayer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It honestly just happened,” Lo, 29, tells PEOPLE. “The Madonna cover did not come into my mind, but I saw it when someone put it up on Instagram and tagged me, and I was like: It’s definitely like an homage — an accidental homage!”

Image zoom

Lady Wood — which shows Lo in a blue vintage men’s bathing suit from the ’50s, her midriff exposed as she flaunts her bling-out fingers — is similar to Madge’s denim- and jewel-decked cover.

“It’s part of a whole picture where I’m just kind of like looking down at my crotch, no makeup on, with all my rings that I always wear,” Lo says of the image. “That’s Lady Wood, right there, that photo!”

The “Habits (Get High)” singer says the striking shot perfectly represents the vibe of the album, on which she opens up about sex, drugs, love and more.

And though their matching cover art was a coincidence, “I’m happy to be associated with her for sure,” Lo says of Madonna, 58. “She was a big part of the female sexual liberation.”

Image zoom

For more on Tove Lo, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere now.