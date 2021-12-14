Tory Lanez Yelled 'Dance, Bitch' Before Shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the Foot, Says Detective

Megan told police that Lanez apologized for shooting her and asked her not to tell the authorities, a detective testified in court Tuesday

New details are emerging about what happened the night Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a party last summer.

During a court hearing on Tuesday, LAPD Det. Ryan Stogner testified that Lanez — born Daystar Peterson — shouted "Dance, bitch!" before shooting Megan, 26, in the foot, several outlets, including Rolling Stone and TMZ, reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"[Megan] observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot," Stogner testified Tuesday, per Rolling Stone. "Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence…She described her injuries as bleeding profusely."

The detective also stated that Lanez, 29, apologized for shooting Megan and "offered her money and begged her to please not say anything," according to Megan's account. Megan also told the detective that Lanez made "a reference to the fact he was already on probation."

A rep and an attorney for Lanez did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

An LA Times reporter stated on Twitter that Lanez's attorney "seemed to be hinting that another person in the car (a friend of Megan Thee Stallion) may have actually pulled the trigger."

Tory Lanez Tory Lanez | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Rolling Stone reports that Lanez was in the courtroom listening to the testimony and that his attorney questioned the detective on whether he had asked Megan "how much she had to drink that day."

For the shooting incident, Lanez was charged in October 2020 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to both charges in November 2020. He could face 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted of said charges.

Earlier this year, Megan named Lanez as an "abuser" in a set of tweets about the incident.

"Y'all can't tell when s— fake news?" she wrote. "Y'all still don't see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can't wait until the MF FACTS come out !"

"Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Praises Late Mother in Glamour Woman of the Year Speech: 'She Was My Everything'

And about a month after the incident, Megan named Lanez as the person who had shot her.

"You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s—. Stop lying," she said, as captured by a fan's account on Twitter. "Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

Two days after Lanez's arrest, Megan spoke out about the incident on Instagram, saying that she "suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

Lanez was originally arrested on July 13 and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He posted his $35,000 bail and was released later that day.

The new court development comes at a high point for Megan after she celebrated her graduation from TSU over the weekend.