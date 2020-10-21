Tory Lanez Slams Shooting Charges — and Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back: 'Genuinely Crazy'

Tory Lanez went live on Instagram Tuesday night to call Megan Thee Stallion's accusations against him "false information," adding, "she's still my friend"

Tory Lanez is continuing to speak out about the felony charges against him.

Twelve days after the Canadian rapper (né Daystar Peterson) was charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion this summer, Lanez, 28, went live on Instagram to discuss life as of late and denied legal wrongdoing on his part.

"It's falsified information; it's false information, and it's not accurate information," he said during the live on Tuesday, in footage captured by Power 106 FM. "I don't ever wanna come off like I'm here to bash this girl or I'm here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I'm disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she's still my friend. No matter what — even if she doesn't look at me like that — I look at her like she's still my friend."

Lanez also said he has "been bashed" and "cut through" for "the last three months," with people "coming at" him constantly. "And it's crazy because the whole thing about it is when this whole debacle, or whatever you call it, came about, the whole time was like … she knows what happened, I know what happened and we know that what you're saying and what the alleged things and the alleged accusations of my name is are not true," he added.

Following Lanez's Instagram live, Megan Thee Stallion, 25, seemingly responded on Twitter, writing, "This N--- genuinely crazy."

Lanez was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle for an incident that took place in the Hollywood Hills in July, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Oct. 8. He was also facing a "gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury," the DA's office said.

The "Luv" rapper was set to be arraigned Oct. 13 but that date was postponed to Nov. 18, according to the Associated Press. In the meantime, the AP reports, he was ordered to surrender any firearms in his possession and stay away from Megan Thee Stallion. If convicted, Lanez could be sentenced with up to 22 years and eight months in state prison.

Though the DA's release did not specifically identify Megan as a victim, the "WAP" rapper alleged he shot her over the summer.

"You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s---. Stop lying," she said on Instagram Live back in August, as captured by a fan's account on Twitter. "Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

Lanez addressed the felony charges on Twitter Oct. 9, writing, "⏰ will 🗣 ... and the truth will come to the light ... "

"I have all faith in God to show that ... love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart ... a charge is not a conviction," he added. "If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u."

Lanez was arrested on July 13 following the incident. He posted $35,000 bail and was released that day. He also denied shooting the "Savage" rapper in an album that dropped last month.