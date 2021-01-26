Tory Lanez Requests Ability to 'Meaningfully' Respond to Megan Thee Stallion Allegations

Lanez' attorney worries that his "failure to respond to [Megan Thee Stallion's] inflammatory and misleading statements may be interpreted as conceding to her claims"

Tory Lanez wants to speak up too.

In a new court filing Tuesday, the rapper — born Daystar Peterson — requested a modification to a court order that prohibits him from speaking about the ongoing criminal investigation regarding an allegation that he shot Megan Thee Stallion last summer. (He was charged with multiple felonies, to which he pleaded not guilty.)

The filing comes after the "WAP" rapper called him an "abuser" on Twitter last week, emphasizing that "you shot me."

"Due to limitations placed on Mr. Peterson and his counsel under the protective order, Mr. Peterson has been unable to respond to Megan P.'s inflammatory statements or to provide his own clarifying statements," his attorney Shawn Holley wrote in the court document obtained by PEOPLE.

"Nothing could be further from the truth," reads the document. "Her claims are and will be sharply disputed and contradicted by the evidence in this case," including evidence of "gunshot residue implicating others."

The attorney also writes that Lanez' "failure to respond to [Megan Thee Stallion's] inflammatory and misleading statements may be interpreted as conceding to her claims."

Megan's string of tweets stating she's "not changing my story"— and this subsequent court filing — came after a news outlet reported that charges had been dropped against Lanez. (His next court date is actually set for Feb. 25.)

Lanez is currently facing a felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle for an incident that took place on July 12, 2020 in Hollywood Hills.

He is also facing a "gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury," the DA's office said in a press release in October.

While not responding to Megan's claims directly, he rapped about it in his track "Money Over Fallouts."