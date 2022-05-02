Tory Lanez Detained at Las Vegas Airport After TSA Finds 'Large' Amount of Marijuana: Report

Rapper Tory Lanez later made an appearance at the Drai nightclub in Caesar's Palace

Tory Lanez was reportedly detained at a Las Vegas airport over the weekend after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents allegedly found marijuana on his person, PEOPLE can confirm.

The rapper, 29 — whose real name Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson — was allegedly detained at the travel hub early on Sunday morning when authorities reportedly found a "large" amount of weed in one of his bags, TMZ reported.

After being temporarily detained, Lanez was allowed to leave without the marijuana he was carrying.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells PEOPLE that "it was determined that [Lanez] would not be arrested due to the fact the marijuana did not amount to trafficking weight." The case, authorities said, will now be forwarded to the Clark County District Attorney's Office.

A representative for Lanez, as well as one for the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

After his alleged detainment, Lanez shared a series of posts on his Instagram Story promoting a gig that he later booked for that same night at the Drai nightclub at Caesar's Palace.

"Vegasssss I'll be in the f---ing city tonight!!!!!!' he said in one post, as he added in another: "Vegasssss @DraisLV Letssss f--- thiiissss upppppppp tonighhhttt."

Lanez's reported detainment on Sunday comes nearly a month after the musician was taken into custody and later released on bond for violating court orders tied to the shooting incident he was allegedly involved in with Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

The "Say It" rapper is prohibited from contacting Megan, 27, or disclosing any new developments in the case to outside parties.

Lanez, who will appear in court again in September, allegedly violated the order against him by posting directly about Megan on social media and by discussing DNA evidence with a third-party Twitter user.

The artist was previously arrested and charged at the time with carrying a concealed firearm in the car, before getting released on $35,000 bail later that day.