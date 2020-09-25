Tory Lanez Denies Accusations of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion in New Album: 'I Ain't Do It'

"How the f--- you get shot in your foot, don't hit no bones or tendons?" Tory Lanez raps on his new album

Tory Lanez is using his newly-released album to address allegations that he shot fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion earlier this summer.

On Thursday, Lanez dropped a 17-track album entitled Daystar in which he denies shooting the "Savage" artist in the foot, claiming that she is "trying to frame" him for the July incident which occurred in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On the track "Money Over Fallouts," audio clips of the media speaking about the alleged shooting play at the top of the song before Lanez (whose real name is Daystar Peterson) raps, "Megan, people tryin’ to frame me for a shootin" and "Gotta see a couple questions: how the f– you get shot in yo foot it don’t hit no bones or tendons? How the f— is your team tryna’ pay me in millions?"

He later adds, “Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on a affidavit/Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest."

Reps for Megan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez Getty Images (2)

Prior to dropping the album, Lanez, 28, hinted that he would be breaking his silence on the allegations later that day.

"To my fans ... I'm sorry for my silence .... but respectfully .. I got time today ...... 9 PM PST," the rapper tweeted.

After releasing the new music, he tweeted, "There is a time to stay silent. And a time to speak ..... I said all I could say on this ... ALL PLATFORMS ... ..... #DAYSTAR ... I’ll be back to y’all soon .... respectfully ...."

Lanez was arrested on July 13 and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He posted his $35,000 bail and was released later that day, and is scheduled to appear in court in October. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office is still reviewing a potential charge of felony assault with a firearm in the case.

Two days after Lanez's arrest, Megan (whose real name is Megan Pete) spoke out about the incident, saying on Instagram that she "suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

"I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets," she said at the time, adding that she is "incredibly thankful to be alive." She has also called the shooting "the worst experience of my life."

Speaking out on Instagram Live in August, Megan, 25, said that Lanez "shot me" and claimed the rapper and his publicity team were "lying" to spin the story of the shooting.

Prior to that, Megan posted two photos of her gunshot wounds, which have since been deleted, writing that she wasn't lying about being shot and offered an update on her recovery.

WATCH: 50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Sharing Insensitive Meme of Shooting Incident

"Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y'all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y'all really be believing the s--- YALL make up," she wrote at the time. "... Why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y'all so upset that I don't wanna be in the bed sad ? Why y'all upset that I can walk ? ... I usually don't address internet bulls— but y’all people are so sick!"

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Lanez apologized to the "WAP" rapper in a text message following the July shooting incident.

In the text messages that he reportedly sent to Megan shortly after the event, Lanez said, "I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart," and added, "I was just too drunk," TMZ reported.