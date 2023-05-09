Tory Lanez Denied New Trial by L.A. Judge, Rapper Now Awaits Sentencing for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford reportedly said, "The court finds no error, prosecutorial misconduct or newly discovered evidence"

By
Published on May 9, 2023 06:30 PM
Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Tory Lanez has been denied a new trial after being convicted in December 2022 of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, as reported by FOX 11 Los Angeles, KTLA and KABC. The 30-year-old rapper, who is currently in jail, now awaits sentencing.

His request for a new trial was rejected by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford on Tuesday, per the outlets. One day prior, Lanez's attorney Jose Baez argued that his being found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence was due to procedural errors, prosecutorial misconduct, discovery violations and ineffective counsel.

Upon denying the motion, FOX 11 reported that Herriford said, "The court finds no error, prosecutorial misconduct or newly discovered evidence."

Tory Lanez attends Shaq’s Fun House presented by FTX at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Tory Lanez. Leon Bennett/Getty

During the lengthy hearing on Monday, per the outlets, Baez and co-counsel Matthew Barhoma asked for several recesses, complained about Herriford's handling of their defense claims and argued against the judge for not allowing for more witnesses and exhibits in Lanez's defense.

Per FOX 11, Lanez's lawyer also said his former attorney George Mgdesyan "failed" the rapper due to lack of preparation time and claimed the original 10-day trial "was a jumbled, bungled mess."

The request for a new trial was filed last month, with Baez and Barhoma claiming that the use of an Instagram post and photo of the rapper's gun tattoo as evidence was prejudicial to Lanez, according to the outlet.

After the motion was denied, Lanez reportedly told Herriford, "Your honor, please don't ruin my life."

Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez
Megan Thee Stallion (L); Tory Lanez. P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty; Cassidy Sparrow/Getty

The rapper's sentencing date has not yet been set. He faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison and has been in jail since the verdict was read in December.

Last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office (which is prosecuting the case) reportedly filed a motion urging the judge to deny the request for a new trial. "We have full faith and confidence in our trial team and are pleased with the court's ruling in the matter," said the office in a statement after the denial on Tuesday, per KABC.

Also in April, Lanez posted on Instagram to share a statement directed toward Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, claiming he was "wrongfully convicted of a crime I did not commit."

He said in an audio recording also shared to Instagram at the time, "Mr. Gascón, I come to you today as a wrongfully convicted Black man, not asking for sympathy, nor compassion, but for you to simply do what is fair and right in the laws of California, and most importantly in the eyes of God."

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Megan Thee Stallion. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In an interview with Elle last month, Megan (born Megan Pete) spoke out about Lanez's conviction for the first time in a personal essay.

"I don't want to call myself a victim. As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable," wrote the 28-year-old rapper. "Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the world to see."

She added of the verdict, "It was more than just vindication for me, it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them."

