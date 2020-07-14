Rapper Tory Lanez Arrested on Concealed Weapon Charge in Hollywood

The rapper posted bond and was released from the Hollywood jail on Sunday

Tory Lanez was arrested over the weekend on a concealed weapons charge.

The rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE.

Lanez, 27, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, the LAPD says, and was booked into the Hollywood Jail.

Jail records show that Lanez posted his $35,000 bail and was released at 10:05 a.m. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 13.

A rep for Lanez did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The "Say It" singer was spotted on Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram Live over the weekend as the two musicians were hanging out with Kylie Jenner, as captured by a fan account.

Jenner, 22, previously joined the rapper's viral Instagram Live show, Quarantine Radio, in April as a viewer.

Lanez told Vulture in May that he's had "multiple offers" to turn the popular radio show into a TV series.

"I’m definitely looking forward to anything that feels right. I don’t ever wanna force anything I’m not willing to do, looking at the opportunity over the taste," the "LUV" singer said.

"The taste is always more important than the opportunity," he added. "I would never try to remake exactly what Quarantine Radio was on television cause I don’t think it would have the same effect, but I would like to do something."

On Friday, the musician shared a teaser of his latest music video, which he edited and directed, on Instagram.