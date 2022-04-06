Tory Lanez Arrested and Released on Bond for Social Media Posts in Megan Thee Stallion Case

During a Tuesday court hearing, Tory Lanez was arrested for violating court orders by allegedly sharing discovery on social media

Tory Lanez was taken into custody in a Los Angeles courtroom for allegedly violating terms of a pre-trial protective order.

At a Tuesday court hearing involving allegations that Lanez, 29, shot rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a party in 2020, Lanez was taken into custody before being released on bond, PEOPLE confirms.

At the hearing, Lanez's bail was increased by judge David Herriford from $250,000 to $350,000, according to Rolling Stone. The judge found that the rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, violated court orders prohibiting him from contacting Megan, 27, or discussing any discovery in the case with outside parties.

Lanez allegedly violated the order against him by addressing Megan directly on social media and by disclosing DNA evidence via a third-party Twitter user.

TMZ reports that judge Herriford said a tweet from Lanez in February directly addressed Megan, referring to a post from Lanez that reads, "Good D--- had me f------ 2 best friends .... and I got caught ... that's what I apologized 4 . ... it's sick how u Spun it tho."

Additionally, in a since-deleted social media post on Feb. 23, a YouTube personality known as DJ Akademiks claimed that "Tory Lanez DNA was NOT found" on the weapon allegedly used to shoot Megan in the feet, per Rolling Stone. (A follow-up tweet from Akademiks on Feb. 23 said that results were "inconclusive in finding TORY DNA on the gun or magazine.")

Lanez's lawyer Shawn Holley claimed Lanez did not provide Akademiks information before the initial tweet in February, according to the publication. "What (DJ Akademiks) said is that the DNA was not found on the weapon. And in fact, the swab of the gun indicates 'inconclusive,' that there were four contributors," Holley reportedly said in court.

Following Lanez's arrest and release on Tuesday, Holley told PEOPLE, "The DA requested that Mr. Peterson's bail be revoked or, in the alternative, that it be increased to $5 million. We are pleased that the Court rejected those outrageous requests."

In October 2020, Lanez was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to both charges in November 2020.

LAPD Det. Ryan Stogner testified in December 2021 that Lanez shouted "Dance, bitch!" before shooting Megan in the foot, several outlets, including Rolling Stone and TMZ, reported.

"[Megan] observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot," Stogner testified at the time, per Rolling Stone. "Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence…She described her injuries as bleeding profusely."

The detective also stated that Lanez apologized for shooting Megan and "offered her money and begged her to please not say anything," according to Megan's account. Megan also told the detective that Lanez made "a reference to the fact he was already on probation."

Earlier last year, in January, Megan named Lanez as an "abuser" in a set of tweets about the incident.

"Y'all can't tell when s— fake news?" she wrote. "Y'all still don't see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can't wait until the MF FACTS come out !"

"Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL," she added.

About a month after the incident, Megan named Lanez as the person who she claims shot her.

"You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s—. Stop lying," she said, as captured by a fan's account on Twitter. "Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

Two days after Lanez's arrest, Megan spoke out about the incident on Instagram, claiming that she "suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

The next court hearing will be held in September.