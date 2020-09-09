Tory Lanez Allegedly Apologized to Megan Thee Stallion in a Text After Shooting: Report

According to TMZ, Tory Lanez reportedly texted Megan Thee Stallion that he was "sorry from the bottom of my heart"

A new report claims Tory Lanez apologized to Megan Thee Stallion in a text message following a July shooting incident.

According to TMZ, the 28-year-old artist apologized to Megan, 25, after the "WAP" rapper sustained gunshot wounds to both her feet requiring surgery. Last month, Megan told her followers on Instagram that Lanez was the one who shot her, after previously not naming him as her alleged shooter.

In text messages that he reportedly sent to Megan shortly after the event, Lanez said, "I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart," and added, "I was just too drunk."

TMZ noted that Lanez (whose real name is Daystar Peterson) doesn't explicitly mention a shooting or gun in the text message obtained by the outlet, but that he wrote: "None the less s--- should have never happened and I can't change what did. I just feel horrible."

A rep for Lanez did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lanez was arrested on July 13 and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He posted his $35,000 bail and was released later that day, and is scheduled to appear in court in October. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office is still reviewing a potential charge of felony assault with a firearm in the case.

Two days after Lanez's arrest, Megan spoke out about the incident, saying on Instagram that she "suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

"I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets," she said at the time, adding that she is "incredibly thankful to be alive." She has also called the shooting "the worst experience of my life."

Speaking out on Instagram Live last month, Megan (whose real name is Megan Pete) said that Lanez "shot me" and claimed the rapper and his publicity team were "lying" to spin the story of the shooting.

"You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s---. Stop lying," she said at the time, as captured by a fan's account on Twitter. "Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

Prior to that, Megan posted two photos of her gunshot wounds, which have since been deleted, writing that she wasn't lying about being shot and offered an update on her recovery.