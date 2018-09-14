Tori Kelly Is 'Excited' for Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin During 'Such a Special Time'

Tori Kelly is rooting for her friend Justin Bieber and his new wife Hailey Baldwin.

Ahead of the newlyweds’ surprise civil ceremony in New York on Thursday, Kelly — who works with Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — voiced her support for the couple’s happiness.

“The engagement season is such a special time. I hope it brings them closer as they figure things out and go on this journey they are on,” she told PEOPLE exclusively earlier this month while promoting her new album. “I’m just really, really excited for them.”

Kelly, 25, who rose to fame after posting videos of covers and original music on YouTube, recently tied the knot with German-born basketball player André Murillo and is basking in newlywed life.

In May, the couple announced the happy news with matching Instagram posts, and Kelly says married life has been “amazing.”

“It is honestly like a new adventure every single day. It is full of highs and lows. At the end of the day, you’re learning each other. You’re learning this whole new side of each other and what that means. It is a lifelong journey I’m excited to be on,” she says.

Just last month, Bieber, 24, tweeted his support for Kelly’s new song “Never Alone.”

“The end is FIRES. What’s not to love,” Bieber wrote about the heartfelt single, which talks about overcoming troubles and becoming a new person on the other side.

The end is FIRES. What’s not to love https://t.co/eStU491vKR — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 24, 2018

Kelly’s new album, Hiding Place, co-written with gospel legend Kirk Franklin, 48, is inspired by her Christian faith.

In 2015, Bieber became an unsuspecting role model for her when he took it upon himself to offer the burgeoning pop star — whose first album, Unbreakable Smile, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 — some advice on handling fame.

“He was very mature and very wise. And I was just telling him, ‘How did you feel when you put out your first album? Like, how was it? Because I’m freaking out right now.’ And he was like, you know, ‘You’ve just gotta appreciate all these people here supporting you and, like, that’s what it’s about,” Kelly told ABC after he attended her first album release party.