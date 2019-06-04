Tori Kelly on Her 'Awesome' First Year of Marriage and Expanding Her Family — with a Puppy!

The Jonas Brothers weren’t the only ones to turn the world premiere of their new documentary, Chasing Happiness, into a date night.

At the event held in Los Angeles on Monday night, Tori Kelly brought along her husband, basketball player André Murillo, whom she wed on May 20 of last year.

“He’s the best,” Kelly, 26, told PEOPLE on the red carpet. “We just celebrated a year of marriage…It sounds kind of crazy still when I say it out loud, but it’s awesome.”

So far, the singer said the best part of being married to Murillo, 29 — whom she started dating in 2016 — has been “learning more about each other.”

“Once you have your person, it’s like, we’re together for real now,” she said. “Then you just get to learn about each other and see the not so pretty parts of a person. I think I’ve learned a lot about myself too, and what I need to work on. It has forced me to look inward, so it’s overall just growth.”

André Murillo and Tori Kelly Andre Murillo/Instagram

Speaking of growth, the couple expanded their family in April with the addition of their adorable toy poodle, Frodo Murillo-Baggins.

“We’re like a little family now, so it’s fun,” she said. “He’s amazing.”

Kelly said she came out to the Jonas Brothers’ premiere to support as both a “friend and a fan.”

“I think it’s perfect timing for their new music and everything,” she said. “As a fan, I’m excited to get a deeper look at their story and just who they are as people. They’re just awesome. Every time I’ve run into them, they’ve just been super genuine and really cool people.”

As for the follow up to her Grammy-winning 2018 album, Hiding Place, Kelly teased that her new music on the way will be the “most vulnerable” that she has ever been.

“It’s going to be more raw — just talking about some of the more dramatic experiences that I’ve had over the last couple of years and that I couldn’t help but pour into my music,” she said. “I don’t think it’ll be the most happy, light-hearted music that you hear from me, but it’s going to be real and it’s going to be raw and it’s going to go deep.”