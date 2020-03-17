The Top 10 Irish Musicians of All Time, in Honor of St. Patrick's Day

Image zoom John D McHugh/AFP/Getty

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Billboard compiled the top 10 Irish musicians and ranked them according to their presence on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Born, raised and/or formed in Ireland, these are the top 10 Irish artists of all time.

Fronted by Phil Lynott, these rockers had their biggest chart success with “The Boys Are Back in Town,” which went to No. 12 on the Hot 100 in 1976.

The Irish Rovers hit No. 7 in 1968 with their hit, “The Unicorn.”

Perhaps best known for their hit “Zombie,” the group, led by the late Dolores O’Riordan, climbed to No. 8 on the Hot 100 with “Linger” in 1994.

The Script ascended to No. 12 on the Hot 100 in 2010 with this song, “Breakeven,” though it was written in 2008.

While she’s probably better known for “Orinoco Flow” or “Sail Away,” Enya’s biggest chart success actually came from her involvement with “I Don’t Wanna Know” (it samples the Fugees’ “Ready Or Not,” which was itself based on a slowed-down sample of Enya’s 1987 tune “Boadicea”). The song went to No. 2 in 2004.

Placement in Grey’s Anatomy helped the group’s “Chasing Cars” hit No. 5 on the Hot 100 in 2006.

Van the Man’s highest-charting hit isn’t “Moondance” or “Brown-Eyed Girl;” it’s this up-tempo raver, “Domino,” from 1970’s His Band and the Street Choir, which climbed to No. 9 on the Hot 100 in 1971.

This massive, Prince-penned hit climbed to No. 1 in 1990 and stayed there for four weeks, aided by O’Connor‘s performance in the minimalistic, marvelously emotive video.

O’Sullivan’s upbeat yet incredibly morose hit “Alone Again” ascended the Hot 100 for six weeks in 1972.

U knew it had 2 be this way. (Sorry.) Bono and company sat astride the Hot 100 for three weeks in 1987 based off this inescapable hit, “With or Without You.”