PEOPLE Picks the Top 10 Albums of 2020
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a slew of stars managed to make it into the studio and record music that helped us make it through the year
When the world shut down earlier this year as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, it almost seemed like the music would stop, too. But thankfully, these artists made it back to the studio, using quarantine as a time to unlock even more creativity in their craft. Below, check out our 10 favorites of the year from some chart-topping mainstays and a few fresh faces. And see more of PEOPLE's best in movies, TV and books in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.
1. Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa
The British star delivered disco-fever perfection on her second LP.
2. Folklore by Taylor Swift
Her raw, reflective album captured a very relatable sense of isolation.
3. Chromatica by Lady Gaga
Gaga got real on an out-of-this-world return to her dance roots.
4. Ungodly Hour by Chloe x Halle
The sister act did mentor Beyoncé proud on their R&B tour de force.
5. Rare by Selena Gomez
Gomez left her pain in the past on a self-love soundtrack.
6. Plastic Hearts by Miley Cyrus
Cyrus unleashed a rebel yell on this breakup record, her best yet.
7. Fetch the Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple
The alt queen sang of cabin fever over avant-garde beats.
8. After Hours by The Weeknd
The R&B singer served up cinematic 1980s glam.
9. The Otherside by Cam
Honest lyrics and wrenching vocals from a rising Nashville star.
10. Papi Juancho by Maluma
The Latin pop star channeled a playboy alter ego for this steamy set.
