Tool Frontman Maynard James Keenan Reveals He Contracted COVID-19 Twice in 10 Months

Keenan said he "couldn’t put two words together without going into a coughing fit”

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has revealed that he contracted COVID-19 twice in 2020.

Keenan said that he contracted the virus for the second time in mid-November and had to go to the emergency room in December during an interview on George Stroumboulopoulos' Apple Music Hits show Tuesday.

"I don't know if I said anything online, but I had it twice," Keenan said. "Ugly, ugly. Couldn't breathe, couldn't put two words together without going into a coughing fit."

The musician also said that there were no ventilators available so he did not stay at the hospital for long.

"It was also kind of progressing into pneumonia," Keenan said. "So if I stayed in the hospital, they said, 'Okay, we can keep you here, but you're fighting 12 other people for a bed and a ventilator we don't have.'"

Keenan disclosed his first bout with COVID-19 — which he said he contracted in February 2020 — to AZ Central in October.

"I'm still dealing with the residual effects," he told the outlet at the time. "But it was ugly. I survived it, but it wasn't pretty. So I definitely had to deal with that."

The singer said he was still suffering from lung damage and had frequent coughing fits.

"Every other day, I have these coughing fits because my lungs are still damaged at the tips," he said. "And I just got over the inflammation that was going on with my wrist and hands. I had an autoimmune attack on my system in the form of, like, a rheumatoid arthritis. Basically, from what I understand, it attacks weird spots and it's random. So that's what I got. That was my prize."