'Polk Salad Annie' Singer Tony Joe White Dead at 75

Legendary Blues and Swamp Rock singer Tony Joe White has died at the age of 75.

White died at his home in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee on Wednesday.

“We are with broken hearts to announce that Tony Joe White has passed away at the age of 75. A true legend that will always be remembered as a real artist,” a spokesperson for White wrote on his Twitter account.

“He wasn’t ill at all,” his son Jody told The Tennessean. “He just had a heart attack… there was no pain or suffering.”

Nearly one month before his death, White released his final album Bad Mouthin on Sept. 28.

He was expected to go on tour in Australia for the month of October but canceled, according to Variety. “After a recent show at Nashville’s legendary Ryman, the great man was almost unable to walk after suffering severe pain in his calves and had to be helped off stage while in extreme pain,” a promoter said.

Tony Joe White Timothy Norris/WireImage

“Since then the discovery of bulging disk in his back has meant an immediate end to future engagements that involve significant travel until physical therapy can hopefully reinstate him to a healthy state for travel,” the promoter added.

In total, White’s discography consists of 16 studio albums and four live albums. He is best known for his 1969 hit “Polk Salad Annie” and “Rainy Night in Georgia.”

White has worked with a number of musical greats including writing and producing hits for Tina Turner and his song “Polk Salad Annie” was covered by Elvis Presley.

Originally from Louisiana, White’s love of music began at an early age when he began performing at school dances. After graduating high school White went on to perform at nightclubs in both Texas and Louisiana.

Tony Joe White Jim Bennett/Wireimage

In 1967, White signed to Monument Records in Nashville and later signed to Warner Bros, Monument Records and Yep Roc Records.

Following the news of his death, many artists expressed their grief on Twitter.

RELATED: From Burt Reynolds to John McCain: Remembering the Stars We’ve Lost in 2018

“Tony Joe White has passed away… Great artist, songwriter and a Louisiana boy from right down the road from me. Much love and respect to his family,” Tim McGraw wrote.

Shooter Jennings tweeted, “Tony Joe White has passed away. This is such sad news to me. He was my dad’s best friend in Nashville. As a kid, my mom and dad would take me over to their house for dinner or for our parents to watch a game on TV. His son Jody and his daughter Michelle and I would hang out…”

White is also father to daughter Michelle with wife Leann White.