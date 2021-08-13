Tony Bennett Retires from Performing: 'His Continued Health Is the Most Important,' Says Son

"It's not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling. Look, he gets tired," his son and manager Danny Bennett said in an interview with Variety

Tony Bennett has said goodbye to "where he is most happy:" the stage.

Following his back-to-back shows alongside Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall, the music legend, 95, will not be returning to the stage for live performances.

"There won't be any additional concerts," Bennett's son and manager Danny Bennett told Variety. "This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors' orders."

On Thursday, Bennett's fall tour dates — originally rescheduled from 2020 due to the pandemic — were canceled as his family hopes to prioritize his health.

"His continued health is the most important part of this, and when we heard the doctors — when Tony's wife, Susan heard them — she said, 'Absolutely not,'" Danny said. "He'll be doing other things, but not those upcoming shows. It's not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling. Look, he gets tired."

"The decision is being made that doing concerts now is just too much for him. We don't want him to fall on stage, for instance — something as simple as that," he added. "We're not worried about him being able to sing. We are worried, from a physical standpoint… about human nature. Tony's 95."

The concerts with Gaga, then, were indeed One Last Time for the singer whose family revealed earlier this year that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

"They kept telling me that we lied, that there was no way Tony had Alzheimer's," Danny told the outlet of fan responses to his performance with Gaga. "I assured everyone that he does. … Yes, here he was, at 95, and still singing like this: strong, Emotive. But still, it is a complex question: how can he do this?"

"My answer is that this is where he has lived his whole life and where he is most happy — on the stage, making music. Dealing as we have with Alzheimer's for the last four-five years, it's cognitive," he added. "He has short-term memory loss. That, however, does not mean that he doesn't still have all this stored up inside of him. He doesn't use a Teleprompter. He never misses a line. He hits that stage, and goes."