Tony Bennett Postpones Concert Due to 'Mild Flu Virus'

Tony Bennett may have left his heart in San Francisco, but it was his fans in Pennsylvania who were surely heartbroken on Friday when the 90-year-old star postponed his planned concert engagement due to illness.

The legendary jazz singer was set to perform at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center on Saturday night. But on Friday, the concert was off.

“[Bennett] has a mild flu virus and has been advised not to travel or perform for the next few days,” the venue said in a statement on their website.

“On behalf of Tony Bennett, we want to express his appreciation to all his fans in the area who purchased tickets for the concert and he sends his regrets that he will not be able to perform for them on Saturday,” the venue stated. “All tickets purchased will be honored for the re-scheduled TBD date.”

Bennett’s publicist told the Associated Press that while there isn’t a rescheduled date yet, Bennett “looks forward to continuing his performance schedule very soon.”

Bennett previously spoke with PEOPLE about his health — saying he’s living “The good life.”

“I’m still wide awake!” the iconic crooner said in December, ahead of his star-studded Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 special. “My doctor likes to kick me out of his office and say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with you — don’t bother me!’ I’m very fortunate.”

The 19-time Grammy winner has been performing for more than 70 years and still hasn’t given up his passion for the arts. For the past two years, he’s even taken home the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Grammy.

“I think being my age, and staying in top shape, is a first. Usually people are still respected if they show up at 90, but they say, ‘He’s not like he used to be‘ and all that. And it’s not happening with me,” Bennett said. “I still have a lot of energy when I hit the stage, and I feel blessed about the fact that I’m still going strong. We were always sold-out wherever we played throughout my whole career, and it’s a blessing to still have that happen at 90.”