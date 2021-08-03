Tony Bennett's Life in Photos

The singer, who has Alzheimer's disease, is celebrating his milestone birthday with two concerts in N.Y.C. with friend Lady Gaga

By Kate Hogan and Michael Calcagno
August 03, 2021 08:30 AM

Credit: Bettmann/Getty

Tony Bennett — born on Aug. 3, 1926, in New York City — pictured as a teen. 

Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty

The singer performing in Cleveland in 1952.

Credit: Bettmann/Getty

With wife Patricia Beech leaving St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City following their Feb. 12, 1952, wedding. The two parted ways in 1971.

Credit: NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

On The Dinah Shore Chevy Show in 1959.

Credit: Everett Collection

Joking around with Bob Hope during a 1967 visit to his show.

Credit: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty

With second wife Sandra Grant Bennett at the ABC Cinema in London for the 1973 premiere of Lady Sings the Blues. The couple split in 2007.

Credit: Lederhan Dler/AP/Shutterstock

During a 1979 interview in New York City.

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

With friend and collaborator Frank Sinatra in Reno, Nevada, in 1980.

Credit: AFP via Getty

Winning a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal performance at the 1993 awards in Los Angeles. The singer has 20 Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award. 

Credit: Eric Draper/WireImage

President George W. Bush congratulates the 2005 Kennedy Center honorees — who include Bennett, far left — on Dec. 4 of that year. Also recognized that year: dancer Suzanne Farrell, actress Julie Harris, actor Robert Redford and singer Tina Turner. 

Credit: Patrick McMullan via Getty

With his daughters Antonia and Joanna Bennett at his 80th birthday party in New York City in 2006. 

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

With singer Amy Winehouse in 2010; together, the two won a Grammy for best pop performance by a duo or group for a duet following Winehouse's tragic death in June of 2011. When accepting the award, Bennett invited Winehouse's parents on stage and let them say a few words. 

Credit: Ethan Miller/WireImage

Performing with friend Lady Gaga on New Year's Eve 2014 in Las Vegas. In honor of Bennett's 95th birthday, he's playing two concerts this week with Gaga in New York City.

Credit: Eric Risberg/AP/Shutterstock

Receiving a heart-shaped birthday cake in San Francisco in 2016 in honor of his 90th birthday and his famed song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," with current wife Susan Crow by his side. The two wed in 2007.

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Posing with sons Danny and Dae while picking up more Grammys at the 2018 awards in N.Y.C.

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

At one of his last public outings before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, at The Art Students League's 2019 Gala in New York City on Nov. 4, 2019. In early 2021, Bennett's family revealed to AARP The Magazine that the singer was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016

"Life is a gift — even with Alzheimer's," read a note from Bennett's Twitter account the same day. "Thank you to Susan and my family for their support, and @AARP The Magazine for telling my story."

