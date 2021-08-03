At one of his last public outings before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, at The Art Students League's 2019 Gala in New York City on Nov. 4, 2019. In early 2021, Bennett's family revealed to AARP The Magazine that the singer was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

"Life is a gift — even with Alzheimer's," read a note from Bennett's Twitter account the same day. "Thank you to Susan and my family for their support, and @AARP The Magazine for telling my story."