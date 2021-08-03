Tony Bennett's Life in Photos
The singer, who has Alzheimer's disease, is celebrating his milestone birthday with two concerts in N.Y.C. with friend Lady Gaga
Tony Bennett — born on Aug. 3, 1926, in New York City — pictured as a teen.
The singer performing in Cleveland in 1952.
With wife Patricia Beech leaving St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City following their Feb. 12, 1952, wedding. The two parted ways in 1971.
On The Dinah Shore Chevy Show in 1959.
Joking around with Bob Hope during a 1967 visit to his show.
With second wife Sandra Grant Bennett at the ABC Cinema in London for the 1973 premiere of Lady Sings the Blues. The couple split in 2007.
During a 1979 interview in New York City.
With friend and collaborator Frank Sinatra in Reno, Nevada, in 1980.
Winning a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal performance at the 1993 awards in Los Angeles. The singer has 20 Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award.
President George W. Bush congratulates the 2005 Kennedy Center honorees — who include Bennett, far left — on Dec. 4 of that year. Also recognized that year: dancer Suzanne Farrell, actress Julie Harris, actor Robert Redford and singer Tina Turner.
With his daughters Antonia and Joanna Bennett at his 80th birthday party in New York City in 2006.
With singer Amy Winehouse in 2010; together, the two won a Grammy for best pop performance by a duo or group for a duet following Winehouse's tragic death in June of 2011. When accepting the award, Bennett invited Winehouse's parents on stage and let them say a few words.
Performing with friend Lady Gaga on New Year's Eve 2014 in Las Vegas. In honor of Bennett's 95th birthday, he's playing two concerts this week with Gaga in New York City.
Receiving a heart-shaped birthday cake in San Francisco in 2016 in honor of his 90th birthday and his famed song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," with current wife Susan Crow by his side. The two wed in 2007.
Posing with sons Danny and Dae while picking up more Grammys at the 2018 awards in N.Y.C.
At one of his last public outings before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, at The Art Students League's 2019 Gala in New York City on Nov. 4, 2019. In early 2021, Bennett's family revealed to AARP The Magazine that the singer was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.
"Life is a gift — even with Alzheimer's," read a note from Bennett's Twitter account the same day. "Thank you to Susan and my family for their support, and @AARP The Magazine for telling my story."