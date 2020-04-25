Tony Bennett Leads 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' Sing-Along to Celebrate Local Frontline Workers

Image zoom Tony Bennett/Twitter

Tony Bennett raised many spirits through song by leading a sing-along in honor of those working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the 93-year-old music icon encouraged the city of San Francisco, and those around the world, to open their windows or go outside and sing to his signature song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

"Love you San Francisco, let's sing our song!" Bennett said in a video posted on Twitter.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the feel-good idea was dreamt up by both Bennett and San Francisco Chief of Protocol Charlotte Maillard Shultz as a way to bring the community together and boost morale.

“I thought, maybe we sing that song and it will be a good morale booster,” Shultz told the Chronicle. “It will tell them that we will be back. We will conquer this.”

Using the hashtag #SingOutSF, people around the Bay Area and across the world joined in for the unifying moment.

The San Francisco Police Department sang along, the San Francisco Fire Department ran their sirens and even the bell tower at the Grace Cathedral played the tune over its church bells.

"San Francisco has been in my heart for over 50 years," Bennett said in a statement. "I am so proud and impressed with how the City by the Bay has continued to ‘bend the curve’ during the COVID-19 crisis and serve as an inspiration to the world of how together and alone we can make a difference."

The musical legend first performed "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" in 1961 at the Fairmont Hotel's Venetian Room, according to SFist.

In 2016, the city installed a Tony Bennett statue outside of the hotel to honor him on his 90th birthday.

Earlier this week, Bennett joined singers Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, SZA, and Charlie Puth for a broadcast benefit titled #JerseyForJersey, where he performed Nat King Cole's ballad "Smile."

Celebrities including Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito, and Chelsea Handler also appeared on the ABC broadcast, which aired on Wednesday.

Proceeds raised from the event went toward the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, which provides resources to combat medical, social, and economic impact from COVID-19.

