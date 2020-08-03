Tony Bennett Honored by Elton John, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder and More Stars on 94th Birthday

Happy birthday, Tony Bennett!

In honor of Bennett's 94th birthday on Monday, many of Bennett's famous friends and fans, including Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Billy Joel, shared loving messages to him.

Also, Bennett's team celebrated the musical icon on Twitter by asking fans to send him their birthday wishes. "Happy 94th birthday to Tony Bennett!" the tweet read alongside a photo of the star. "We would love to share your warm wishes with him today. Feel free to share your message here, and tell us which album you're playing to celebrate! - Team Tony."

While Bennett has laid low these past years, the "Rags to Riches" singer participated in a sing-along in April in honor of those working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the virtual performance, Bennett encouraged the city of San Francisco, and those around the world, to open their windows or go outside and sing to his signature song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

"Love you San Francisco, let's sing our song!" Bennett said in a video posted on Twitter.

"I’m still wide awake!” the iconic musician told PEOPLE at the time. “My doctor likes to kick me out of his office and say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with you — don’t bother me!' "

"I’m very fortunate," the father of four added.

Image zoom Tony Bennett Neil Lupin/Redferns

Bennett also said that "staying in top shape" remains a priority for him no matter the age.