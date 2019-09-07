Tony Bennett Cancels Multiple Shows and Is Advised Not to Travel After Contracting Virus

Image zoom Tony Bennett Neil Lupin/Redferns

Tony Bennett has canceled a series of upcoming concerts after falling ill recently.

The Grammy-award winning singer, 93, was scheduled to perform four shows over the next two weeks, but unfortunately had to cancel the performances due to a summer virus.

A rep for Bennett confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE ahead of his scheduled Sept. 7 performance in Seattle, Washington and said that he was advised by a doctor to refrain from traveling over the next two weeks as he recovers.

Besides the Seattle concert, Bennett also canceled his California shows in Oakland on Sept. 10, San Diego on Sept. 14 and Santa Barbara on Sept. 17.

“On behalf of Tony Bennett, we want to thank his fans for all of their support and apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause,” the singer’s rep said.

It won’t be long before Bennett returns to the stage, as his performances on Sept. 25, 27, and 28 at The Venetian in Las Vegas are expected to go on as planned, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

Those dates in Vegas at the end of the month are also still currently listed on his website — unlike the others, which have already been removed from the tour page.

“Tony is looking forward to returning to his tour schedule,” his rep said.

Bennett has been performing for more than 70 years and is slated to perform at venues around the country through December, according to his website.

In 2016, Bennett spoke to PEOPLE about performing in his 90s and the importance of maintaining his health.

“I’m still wide awake!” the iconic crooner said. “My doctor likes to kick me out of his office and say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with you — don’t bother me!’ I’m very fortunate.”

“I think being my age, and staying in top shape, is a first. Usually, people are still respected if they show up at 90, but they say, ‘He’s not like he used to be and all that,'” he continued. “And it’s not happening with me.”

“I still have a lot of energy when I hit the stage, and I feel blessed about the fact that I’m still going strong,” he added. “We were always sold-out wherever we played throughout my whole career, and it’s a blessing to still have that happen at 90.”

A year later, however, Bennett was forced to postpone a concert in Pennsylvania after coming down with a “mild flu virus.”