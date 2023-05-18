Toni Cornell Pays Tribute to Late Dad Chris Cornell on 6th Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You'

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman died on May 18, 2017

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 06:00 PM
Toni Cornell
Toni Cornell. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell's daughter Toni is honoring his legacy on the sixth anniversary of his death.

The musician died by suicide on May 18, 2017 at age 52, with his rep telling PEOPLE at the time: "His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing ... They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

On Thursday, the 18-year-old remembered her late father by sharing a black and white photo of the two, along with her little brother Christopher, 17, on Instagram with the message: "Miss you like crazy ❤️."

The post was liked by many fans of her father, who commented, "Your father was and still is an inspiration 🎤" and "Chris 🖤 Forever in our hearts 🖤." Along with his children with widow Vicky Cornell, the rocker was also a father to daughter Lily, 22, from a previous relationship.

In September, Vicky opened up to Gayle King SiriusXM's Gayle King In The House and spoke candidly about how she and her children keep the musician's memory alive.

"Allow us to talk about our loved ones. Allow us to talk about them every day," she began. "And for me and my children, the most important thing has been to keep Chris alive in our home. So he's spoken about every single day."

Continued Vicky: "The cause does matter because everybody gets to get to the bottom of – we don't just hear 'Oh, they died' of some medical condition. It's like, oh, cancer. And then you're able to get to say, 'OK, what kind of cancer?' And I think that our loved ones, especially when it comes to suicide, it can't just be 'Oh, they died by suicide. They took their own life.' OK, but why? What happened? How can we prevent it? And I believe that's a really big part of prevention."

Reflecting on his death, she added: "This was not like 'Oh, we have to deal with this' in any sort of way. Chris did not suffer suicidal ideation, and Chris was not even depressed. Chris was in recovery, and he had been on benzos. But again, looking back, nothing even at that very moment felt like… it was impossible. It came from nowhere."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Taylor Lautner clarified his joke about John Mayer/Taylor Swift
Taylor Lautner Clarifies John Mayer and Taylor Swift Joke: 'I Don't Know If It Was the Wisest Thing to Say'
Courtney Love
Journalist Says Courtney Love Grabbed His Crotch — and Wants 'Conversation' About #MeToo 'Double Standards'
Jennie from Blackpink and V from BTS
Jennie from Blackpink and BTS' V Spotted Holding Hands in Paris
elvis and priscilla presley
Priscilla Presley's 'Wish' to Be Buried with Elvis at Graceland Denied in Settlement Talks: Report
Lauen Daigle
Lauren Daigle Says Some Christians Thought She 'Went to the Dark Side' After Appearing on 'Ellen' (Exclusive)
NEW YORK - APRIL 03: The Police perform live on stage at the Bottom Line in New York City on April 03 1979 L-R Sting, Stewart Copeland, Andy Summers (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)
Sting Reveals His Go-To Karaoke Songs — and Shares Which One Requires a Feather Boa (Exclusive)
Paul Cattermole of S Club 7
S Club 7 Star Paul Cattermole Died of Natural Causes, Coroner Says
Britney Spears Shares PDA-Filled Reel with Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Shares PDA-Filled Instagram Reel with Husband Sam Asghari
Madonna Hosts Rebel Heart Concert After Party At Marquee Nightclub
Madonna 'Sex' Book Photos to Be Auctioned 30 Years After Release
Sonja Morgan Pens Sweet Tribute to Daughter Quincy After Her College Graduation: 'Proudest Day'
Sonja Morgan Pens Sweet Tribute to Daughter Quincy After Her College Graduation: 'Proudest Day'
Riley Keough Spotted in Vancouver
Riley Keough 'Doesn't Want Drama' with Priscilla Presley After Lisa Marie Trust Dispute: Source (Exclusive)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Britney Spears Posts Clip of Sam Asghari and Friend for the 'First Time,' Says She Hasn't Filmed Sons in 4 Years
Janet Jackson at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Microsoft Theatre on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Janet Jackson Rings in 57th Birthday in Leopard Print Dress with Great Company: 'Extra Special'
Hit Songwriter Justin Tranter on Industry Homophobia: ‘The Word Diva Gets Used a Lot’
Hit Songwriter Justin Tranter on Industry Homophobia: 'The Word Diva Gets Used a Lot' (Exclusive)
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Break Up After Less Than a Year as Rep Says They 'Remain Good Friends'
Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV) Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images); John Mayer arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' "Vengeance"at Ace Hotel on July 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Taylor Lautner's Wife Posts Clip of Him 'Praying' to Taylor Swift's 'Dear John' After John Mayer Joke