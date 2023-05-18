Toni Cornell Pays Tribute to Late Dad Chris Cornell on 6th Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You'

Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell's daughter Toni is honoring his legacy on the sixth anniversary of his death.

The musician died by suicide on May 18, 2017 at age 52, with his rep telling PEOPLE at the time: "His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing ... They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

On Thursday, the 18-year-old remembered her late father by sharing a black and white photo of the two, along with her little brother Christopher, 17, on Instagram with the message: "Miss you like crazy ❤️."

The post was liked by many fans of her father, who commented, "Your father was and still is an inspiration 🎤" and "Chris 🖤 Forever in our hearts 🖤." Along with his children with widow Vicky Cornell, the rocker was also a father to daughter Lily, 22, from a previous relationship.

In September, Vicky opened up to Gayle King SiriusXM's Gayle King In The House and spoke candidly about how she and her children keep the musician's memory alive.

"Allow us to talk about our loved ones. Allow us to talk about them every day," she began. "And for me and my children, the most important thing has been to keep Chris alive in our home. So he's spoken about every single day."

Continued Vicky: "The cause does matter because everybody gets to get to the bottom of – we don't just hear 'Oh, they died' of some medical condition. It's like, oh, cancer. And then you're able to get to say, 'OK, what kind of cancer?' And I think that our loved ones, especially when it comes to suicide, it can't just be 'Oh, they died by suicide. They took their own life.' OK, but why? What happened? How can we prevent it? And I believe that's a really big part of prevention."

Reflecting on his death, she added: "This was not like 'Oh, we have to deal with this' in any sort of way. Chris did not suffer suicidal ideation, and Chris was not even depressed. Chris was in recovery, and he had been on benzos. But again, looking back, nothing even at that very moment felt like… it was impossible. It came from nowhere."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.