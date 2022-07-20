Toni Cornell Pays Tribute to Late Dad Chris Cornell on His Birthday with Sweet Home Video

"Losing you was one of the hardest things we had to go through. They say it gets easier with time, but as the days and years go by, and since we last saw you, we are missing you even more," the teen wrote on Instagram

The daughter of late rocker Chris Cornell is celebrating what would have been the musician's 58th birthday with a sweet walk down memory lane.

Toni Cornell, 17, shared a home video to Instagram Wednesday, her dad's birthday, along with a lengthy note that was signed by both her and her younger brother Christopher, 16.

"Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and most incredible human whose life continues to leave an incredible mark on everyone he touches," the message to the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, who was also dad to daughter Lily, 22, read.

In the video, a young Toni stands in front of her guitar-strumming father as they sing the 2010 song "Love the Way You Lie" by Eminem featuring Rihanna.

"Singing high is not the same as singing loud. You don't have to sing it loud. You can sing it quiet," Cornell tells his daughter before they begin to sing together. "That was great."

Soon, young Christopher joins their jam session, and eventually raps Eminem's part of the song as a recording of it plays.

"'Nothing Compares 2 U' is not just a song. It's what I truly think when I look back at our life and memories together," Toni wrote in her birthday message. "You were always playing music for us, singing with us, dancing with us."

She continued: "Losing you was one of the hardest things we had to go through. They say it gets easier with time, but as the days and years go by, and since we last saw you, we are missing you even more."

The "Black Hole Sun" singer died in May 2017 at age 52, leaving behind his three kids and his wife, Vicky Cornell.

The note continued with an acknowledgement of Cornell's birthday, and said "the world would not be the same without you in it, and will never be the same with you gone."

chris cornell, toni cornell Chris and Toni Cornell | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Mike Coppola/Getty

"You wrote the soundtrack to not just our lives, but for millions, and we will forever hear it," it concluded. "We feel you with us as your words, love and all of the memories shaped our world, made us who we are and are forever ingrained in the fabric of our souls. On your birthday and every other day, we celebrate you and remember how very lucky we were that you were ours."

To celebrate Cornell's birthday, Toni, Christopher and Vicky teamed up with SiriusXM Lithium Special to honor the rocker with an hour-long special that'll feature them sharing personal stories behind 15 songs that are meaningful to or remind them of him. The special will air Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET, and will re-air on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Toni has followed in her dad's footsteps as a musician, and often shares videos of her singing and playing guitar to Instagram. She's appeared on shows like The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.