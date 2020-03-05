Toni Cornell Donates $20K to International Rescue Committee in Honor of Late Father Chris Cornell  

Toni Cornell is continuing her late father’s legacy with charitable acts to help the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

On Thursday, the 15-year-old daughter of late rock icon Chris Cornell donated $20,000 of proceeds from their father-daughter cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” to the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to support The International Rescue Committee (IRC).

The Soundgarden frontman had a personal mission of supporting the IRC throughout his life, instilling that same charitable spirit in his daughter. One of the last trips that Toni and Chris took together before he died by suicide in 2017 was a visit to refugee camps in Athens, Greece, that same year — a trip that the teen has continued to take every year since.

The IRC is a non-profit organization providing emergency response to people whose lives are affected by conflict and disaster. “In more than 40 countries and in 26 U.S. cities, our dedicated teams provide clean water, shelter, health care, education and empowerment support to refugees and displaced people,” their mission statement reads.

Toni first debuted the special duet on Father’s Day in 2018, sharing an emotional note about their relationship.

“Daddy, I love you and miss you so much,” she wrote alongside the song at the time. “You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn’t have any. You believed in me when I didn’t. I miss your love every day.”

She continued: “Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you. – Toni.”

Before his tragic death at 52, Chris and Toni worked together on music, and Toni’s first performance ever was alongside her dad. The duo performed “Redemption Song” at the Beacon Theater in New York City in 2015.

Toni also donated the proceeds from her new song “Far Away Places” to the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC). She had written the song when she was only 12 years old, and it was produced and recorded by her dad in his home studio in Miami, Florida, before his death. She finally released the song in November.

Their cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U” is available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon Music, or for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.