Toni Braxton Reveals There Is 'No Date' Set for Her Wedding to Birdman: 'We Almost Had a Date'

Toni Braxton hears wedding bells in the distance!

In February, the "Un-Break My Heart" singer and her fiancé, Birdman, teased their engagement in a trailer for her family’s hit WeTV reality show Braxton Family Values. Although Braxton, 51, has been mapping out plans for her dream “vintage ’20s and ’30s-like Great Gatsby themed” wedding for months now, she revealed “there’s no date” set during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show Tuesday.

“We almost had a date,” she told Williams. “Well, we had two dates, but we were doing Braxton Family Values and we were going through a little drama, and I was like, ‘The wedding is a good thing to get all the sisters together,’ and I couldn’t get us all together.”

While Birdman, 49, is pushing Braxton to “come on” and set a date before 2019, she has one main concern with rushing to the altar: her dress.

“He told me we’re getting married before the end of the year is up,” she says during an episode of PEOPLE Now. “He’s talking about crazy things. Like, ‘Let’s just go to Vegas.’ And I want the dress!”

All in all, Braxton said there’s a 70 percent chance she’ll be a Mrs. before the new year.

“To him, it’d be 100, like now,” she says.

Birdman and Toni Braxton in January 2018. Craig Barritt/Getty

With a friendship dating back “15 or 16 years,” the pair’s relationship began when he rushed to be by her side in the midst of her battle with lupus. “In 2016, I was doing a little tour, just testing the market [to see] how far my endurance could go – and I got ill just before we went out,” Braxton previously told PEOPLE in April. Rumors began to swirl after the couple were spotted getting cozy at the 2016 BET Awards — and the rest is history.

When it comes to the groom’s must-have list at their impeding ceremony, he has a simple request. “He said he wants macaroni and cheese, says Braxton. “I said, ‘Can we have macaroni and cheese balls to keep it pretty?'”

Braxton is letting Birdman have his say about the location — and for good reason. “He wants to get married in California,” said Braxton. “We talked about Atlanta, but he said no because he didn’t want any remnants of my first wedding.”

Wherever it is, Braxton is sure the event will be a family affair. “My sisters [including her youngest Tamar] will probably be bridesmaids,” said the singer, “and I’m going to have my dad give me away and my sons will meet him halfway and finish it. I’m excited about that.”