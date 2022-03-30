"We're just very fortunate to have had my sister with us for as long as we did," Toni said of her late sister Traci, who died earlier this month

Toni Braxton Opens Up in First Interview Since Death of Sister Traci: 'She Had So Much Love'

Toni Braxton is still trying to come to grips with the loss of her sister — but she's grateful for the time she got to spend by her side.

During an appearance on Tamron Hall on Tuesday, Toni spoke publicly for the first time since her sister, Traci, died this month, opening up about how she's been coping since.

"I wake up every morning and I go, 'Did I dream it? Did I dream it?' and I have to remind myself 'No, she's gone but she's been here with us for 50 years,' " Toni, 54, said. "So I try to relish in that moment and try to smile about it and just be grateful for the time you have and you have to always remember to be kind to one another."

She continued, "We're sisters, we're always gonna fight. That's what sisters do, okay, it's a rite of passage to fuss and fight but in the end, we're always there. We can be fussing and fighting with each other even on the show and we'd be right there, 'Okay, I'm bringing the kids over' and not talk to each other, but we'll be cooking together."

She added, "We're just very fortunate to have had my sister with us for as long as we did."

Describing her relationship with Traci, she said they're "more than sisters" and "like twins." Toni also detailed her sister's last moments — which she spent surrounded by loved ones.

"We were all there. Her son was there, husband was there, everyone was there. Her best friends were there," she said of the day her sister died. "She had so much love. The hospice nurses were incredible. You never think that it's going to happen to you and your family. So you have to remind yourself to enjoy the moments, be happy."

Though Toni said it wasn't her "best day" she assured she was "okay today" and happy to be there to talk about her sister. With her birthday coming up this weekend, Toni said she and her sisters are going to have "Traci day."

Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt, confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE on March 12.

"We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory," Surratt said.